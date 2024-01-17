iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Education Ltd Book Closer

67.78
(1.53%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:51 PM

Global Education CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser22 Oct 202411 Nov 202419 Nov 2024
The book closure date/s for the General Meeting [EOGM] of the Members of the Company ie the Register of Members, Share Transfer Books, Demat Records and Register of Beneficiaries through NSDL and CDSILwill remain closed from Monday,the 11th November, 2024 to Tuesday 19th November 2024
BookCloser20 May 202422 Jun 20245 Jul 2024
Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, the 22nd June, 2024 to Friday, the 05th day of July, 2024 (both days inclusive).

