|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|22 Oct 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|The book closure date/s for the General Meeting [EOGM] of the Members of the Company ie the Register of Members, Share Transfer Books, Demat Records and Register of Beneficiaries through NSDL and CDSILwill remain closed from Monday,the 11th November, 2024 to Tuesday 19th November 2024
|BookCloser
|20 May 2024
|22 Jun 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, the 22nd June, 2024 to Friday, the 05th day of July, 2024 (both days inclusive).
