iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Global Education Ltd Key Ratios

67.3
(-1.22%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Global Education Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.6

Op profit growth

5.52

EBIT growth

7.55

Net profit growth

13.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

41.88

32.7

EBIT margin

41.64

31.9

Net profit margin

30.27

22.05

RoCE

34.83

RoNW

6.33

RoA

6.32

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

31.71

28.03

Dividend per share

4

2.5

Cash EPS

21.45

19

Book value per share

149.13

101.28

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.08

0.29

P/CEPS

0.12

0.43

P/B

0.01

0.08

EV/EBIDTA

4.98

16.1

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

15.11

12.51

Tax payout

-26.18

-29.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

156.27

Inventory days

5.19

Creditor days

-59.53

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-65.56

-56.72

Net debt / equity

-0.01

-0.5

Net debt / op. profit

-0.06

-1.24

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-11.48

-38.6

Employee costs

-15.61

-11.86

Other costs

-31

-16.82

Global Education : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Global Education Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.