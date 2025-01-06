Global Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
14.57
4.36
10.66
9.89
Depreciation
-3.88
-1.36
-2.54
-2.24
Tax paid
-3.72
-1.21
-2.79
-2.93
Working capital
-4.74
4.82
7.39
10.16
Other operating items
Operating
2.22
6.6
12.71
14.88
Capital expenditure
18.02
-0.24
4.69
2.95
Free cash flow
20.24
6.36
17.4
17.83
Equity raised
55.33
68.76
49.39
33.58
Investing
-0.05
-4.61
4.63
0.23
Financing
0
0
0
-0.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.62
Net in cash
75.53
70.52
71.43
51.99
