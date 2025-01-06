iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

73.83
(-6.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Global Education FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

14.57

4.36

10.66

9.89

Depreciation

-3.88

-1.36

-2.54

-2.24

Tax paid

-3.72

-1.21

-2.79

-2.93

Working capital

-4.74

4.82

7.39

10.16

Other operating items

Operating

2.22

6.6

12.71

14.88

Capital expenditure

18.02

-0.24

4.69

2.95

Free cash flow

20.24

6.36

17.4

17.83

Equity raised

55.33

68.76

49.39

33.58

Investing

-0.05

-4.61

4.63

0.23

Financing

0

0

0

-0.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.62

Net in cash

75.53

70.52

71.43

51.99

