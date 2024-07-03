iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Education Ltd Quarterly Results

74.24
(0.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

24.63

14.48

18.44

18.5

23.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.63

14.48

18.44

18.5

23.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.03

1.96

0.76

1.59

0.88

Total Income

25.66

16.44

19.2

20.09

24.13

Total Expenditure

10.94

6.68

10.68

6.52

8.81

PBIDT

14.72

9.76

8.52

13.58

15.32

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

14.72

9.76

8.52

13.58

15.32

Depreciation

0.69

0.68

1.17

1.11

1.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.34

2

2.39

3.18

3.38

Deferred Tax

0.03

0.02

-0.29

0.14

-0.05

Reported Profit After Tax

10.65

7.07

5.25

9.15

10.93

Minority Interest After NP

-0.04

-0.03

-0.08

-0.03

-0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

10.69

7.1

5.33

9.18

10.94

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

10.69

7.1

5.33

9.18

10.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.25

3.48

2.62

4.49

5.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

50

0

20

25

0

Equity

10.18

10.18

10.18

10.18

10.18

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

59.76

67.4

46.2

73.4

65.89

PBDTM(%)

59.76

67.4

46.2

73.4

65.89

PATM(%)

43.23

48.82

28.47

49.45

47.01

