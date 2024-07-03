Global Education Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
24.63
14.48
18.44
18.5
23.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.63
14.48
18.44
18.5
23.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.03
1.96
0.76
1.59
0.88
Total Income
25.66
16.44
19.2
20.09
24.13
Total Expenditure
10.94
6.68
10.68
6.52
8.81
PBIDT
14.72
9.76
8.52
13.58
15.32
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
14.72
9.76
8.52
13.58
15.32
Depreciation
0.69
0.68
1.17
1.11
1.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.34
2
2.39
3.18
3.38
Deferred Tax
0.03
0.02
-0.29
0.14
-0.05
Reported Profit After Tax
10.65
7.07
5.25
9.15
10.93
Minority Interest After NP
-0.04
-0.03
-0.08
-0.03
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.69
7.1
5.33
9.18
10.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10.69
7.1
5.33
9.18
10.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.25
3.48
2.62
4.49
5.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
50
0
20
25
0
Equity
10.18
10.18
10.18
10.18
10.18
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
59.76
67.4
46.2
73.4
65.89
PBDTM(%)
59.76
67.4
46.2
73.4
65.89
PATM(%)
43.23
48.82
28.47
49.45
47.01
