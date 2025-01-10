Global Education Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.18
10.18
10.18
10.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.5
55.24
36.53
29.66
Net Worth
85.68
65.42
46.71
39.84
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
85.68
65.42
46.71
39.84
Fixed Assets
9.62
13.28
16.24
1.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.32
19.73
0.2
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.45
1.19
0.62
0.51
Networking Capital
41
22.2
25.79
36.85
Inventories
0.92
0.62
0.85
0.64
Inventory Days
7.87
9.12
Sundry Debtors
25.66
14.31
10.96
14.25
Debtor Days
101.52
203.19
Other Current Assets
22.41
15.71
19.57
25.89
Sundry Creditors
-3.09
-4.9
-4.25
-2.68
Creditor Days
39.36
38.21
Other Current Liabilities
-4.9
-3.54
-1.34
-1.25
Cash
8.3
9.02
3.87
0.64
Total Assets
85.69
65.42
46.72
39.85
