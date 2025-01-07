Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.4
25.59
26
31.56
yoy growth (%)
53.93
-1.57
-17.6
20.71
Raw materials
-2.56
-1.01
-2.98
-12.18
As % of sales
6.49
3.96
11.48
38.6
Employee costs
-2.24
-3.69
-4.06
-3.74
As % of sales
5.7
14.44
15.61
11.86
Other costs
-17.99
-17.08
-8.06
-5.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.67
66.73
31
16.81
Operating profit
16.59
3.8
10.89
10.32
OPM
42.11
14.85
41.89
32.71
Depreciation
-3.88
-1.36
-2.54
-2.24
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.16
-0.17
Other income
1.87
1.94
2.48
1.98
Profit before tax
14.57
4.36
10.66
9.89
Taxes
-3.72
-1.21
-2.79
-2.93
Tax rate
-25.53
-27.8
-26.18
-29.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.85
3.15
7.87
6.96
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.85
3.15
7.87
6.96
yoy growth (%)
244.16
-59.95
13.09
38.87
NPM
27.54
12.31
30.27
22.06
