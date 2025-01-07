iifl-logo-icon 1
Global Education Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

74.65
(1.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

39.4

25.59

26

31.56

yoy growth (%)

53.93

-1.57

-17.6

20.71

Raw materials

-2.56

-1.01

-2.98

-12.18

As % of sales

6.49

3.96

11.48

38.6

Employee costs

-2.24

-3.69

-4.06

-3.74

As % of sales

5.7

14.44

15.61

11.86

Other costs

-17.99

-17.08

-8.06

-5.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.67

66.73

31

16.81

Operating profit

16.59

3.8

10.89

10.32

OPM

42.11

14.85

41.89

32.71

Depreciation

-3.88

-1.36

-2.54

-2.24

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.16

-0.17

Other income

1.87

1.94

2.48

1.98

Profit before tax

14.57

4.36

10.66

9.89

Taxes

-3.72

-1.21

-2.79

-2.93

Tax rate

-25.53

-27.8

-26.18

-29.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.85

3.15

7.87

6.96

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.85

3.15

7.87

6.96

yoy growth (%)

244.16

-59.95

13.09

38.87

NPM

27.54

12.31

30.27

22.06

