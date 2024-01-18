The Board of Directors of the Company have considered and declared the Payment of First Interim dividend of Rs.2.50/- (Rupee Two and Fifty Paise Only) per Equity Share of face value of Rs.5/- each i.e 50% (Fifty percent) on the equity shares in the capital of the Company for the financial year 2024-25; as duly reviewed, approved and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company. Accordingly the Record Date (Cut off Date) for the purpose of the said Interim Dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 31st October 2024