Global Education Ltd Dividend

67.78
(1.53%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:51 PM

Global Education CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 Oct 20244 Nov 20244 Nov 20242.550Interim 1
The Board of Directors of the Company have considered and declared the Payment of First Interim dividend of Rs.2.50/- (Rupee Two and Fifty Paise Only) per Equity Share of face value of Rs.5/- each i.e 50% (Fifty percent) on the equity shares in the capital of the Company for the financial year 2024-25; as duly reviewed, approved and recommended by the Audit Committee of the Company. Accordingly the Record Date (Cut off Date) for the purpose of the said Interim Dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 31st October 2024
Dividend20 May 202421 Jun 202421 Jun 2024120Final
The Board of Directors have considered and recommended, a final dividend of Rs.1.00 [Rupees One Only] per equity share of face value of Rs.5/- (Rupees Five) each i.e @20% (Twenty Percent) on the equity shares in the capital of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 ended 31st March 2024.
Dividend23 Jan 20242 Feb 20243 Feb 20241.2525Interim 3
Global Education Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on January 23, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.25 per equity share.

