Sub-division of existing One [01] Equity Shares face value of Rs.5/- (Five) each fully paid up; into Two [02] Equity Shares of face value of Rs.2/- (Two) each fully paid up Global Education Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Split/Subdivision is 10-Dec-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/11/2024) Sub: Face Value Split - Global Education Limited (GLOBAL) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. December 10, 2024. Name of the Company Global Education Limited Symbol GLOBAL Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 5 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 2 This circular shall be effective from December 10, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As per NSE Notice Dated on 25.11.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Global Education Limited (GLOBAL) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. December 10, 2024 Symbol GLOBAL Company Name Global Education Limited New ISIN INE291W01037 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 5/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., December 10, 2024. (As per NSE Notice Dated on 05.12.2024)