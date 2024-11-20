|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 Nov 2024
|13 Nov 2024
|To consider other business matters and approve, the Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for sub-division /split of Equity Shares pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations if approved by the Shareholders (Members) of the Company Global Education Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|South West Pinnacle Exploration Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 28, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|Financial Results/Dividend Additional Agenda Item To consider stock split of equity shares. This is in continuation to our Board meeting intimation dated Friday 11th October 2024 for Financial Results and Interim Dividend (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024) Global Education Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 22, 2024, declared Interim Dividend of 2.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Global Education Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Global Education Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|To consider other business matters Global Education Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Global Education Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 20, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, dividend and other business matters. Global Education Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 23, 2024 for Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone &Consolidated) of the Company for the Third [3rd] Quarter and Nine Months ended on, 31stDecember, 2023, (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/01/2024)
