Accordingly, the ensuing General Meeting [EOGM] of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday 19th November 2024 at 11.00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Global Education Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024) Global Education Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 19, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results along with copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/11/2024)