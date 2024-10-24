|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Oct 2024
|19 Nov 2024
|Accordingly, the ensuing General Meeting [EOGM] of the Members of the Company will be held on Tuesday 19th November 2024 at 11.00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Global Education Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/10/2024) Global Education Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 19, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results along with copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/11/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.