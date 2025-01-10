TO THE MEMBERS OF

GLOBAL EDUCATION LTD.

CIN No: L80301MH2011PLC219291

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone nancial statements of GLOBAL EDUCATION LTD ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the statement of Pro t and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of change in equity and the statement of cash ow for year ended on that date and a summary of signi cant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (Hereafter referred as standalone Ind AS nancial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone nancial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of state of a airs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the Pro t and the total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash ows for the year ended on that date.

Basis of opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone nancial statement in accordance with standard on Auditing ("SA") speci ed under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibility under those standards is further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of standalone nancial statement section of our report. we are independent of the company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by institute of chartered Accountants(ICAI") together with the ethical requirement that are relevant to our audit of the standalone nancial statement under provision of the act and the rules are made thereunder, and we have ful lled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of ethics. We believe that audit evidence obtained by us su cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone nancial statement.

Key Audit Matters

The Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement were of most signi cant in our audit of standalone nancial statement of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone nancial statement as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management discussion and analyses, Boards Report including annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statement, Standalone nancial statement and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone nancial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone nancial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone nancial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report this fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone nancial statements that give a true and fair view of the nancial position, nancial performance including other comprehensive income, cash ows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal nancial controls, that were operating e ectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone nancial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone nancial statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matter relating to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Director either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease the operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys nancial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our Objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone nancial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement whether due to error or fraud, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to in uence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone nancial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: n Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone nancial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is su cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. n Obtain an understanding of internal nancial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal nancial controls system in place and the operating e ectiveness of such controls. n Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. n Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signi cant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the nancial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. n Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone nancial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone nancial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone nancial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable users of the Standalone nancial statement may be in uenced. We considered quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (I) Planning the scope of our Audit work and evaluating results of our work.

(II)To evaluate the e ects of any identi ed misstatements in the standalone nancial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signi cant audit ndings, including any signi cant de ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matter communicated with those charged with governance, we determined those matters that were of most signi cance in the audit of standalone nancial statement of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors report unless law or regulations preclude public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be accepted to outweigh the public interest bene t of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. B.1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Pro t and Loss including other comprehensive income, statement of Cash ow and statement of change in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone nancial statements comply with the Ind AS speci ed under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disquali ed as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal nancial controls over nancial reporting of the Company, and the operating e ectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure A, our Report expresses an unmodi ed opinion on the adequacy and the operating e ectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year, is in accordance with section 197 of the act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would a ect its nancial position.

ii. The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. (a) The Management represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recording in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identi ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company or any of such subsidiaries ("Ultimate Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries.

(b) The respective Management represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company or any of such subsidiaries shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identi ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances , nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement v. As informed to us,

(a) The Final Dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) The Interim Dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with section 123 of the Act (c) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed Final Dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Amount of Dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act as applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the nancial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the nancial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B", a statement on the matters speci ed in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1(f) under Report on other Legal and Regulatory requirements section of our Report the Member of Global Education Ltd of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls of Standalone Financial Statement under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statement of of Global Education Limited (the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind As nancial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statement based on the internal control over nancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal nancial controls that were operating e ectively for ensuring the orderly and e cient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable nancial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal nancial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statement based on our audit . We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance note on Audit of internal nancial controls over nancial reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal nancial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal nancial controls with reference to standalone nancial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated e ectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal nancial controls system over nancial reporting and their operating e ectiveness. Our audit of internal nancial controls over nancial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal nancial controls over nancial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating e ectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the nancial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Companys internal nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal nancial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of nancial reporting and the preparation of nancial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal nancial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statement includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly re ect the transactions and dispositions of the

assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of nancial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material e ect on the nancial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal nancial controls over nancial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal nancial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal nancial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statement and such internal nancial controls over nancial reporting were operating e ectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on criteria for the internal Financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE - ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Global Education Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment. Equipment which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical veri cation of Property, plant and of its assets on reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation.

(c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed / property tax receipts provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of O ce Premises, disclosed in the nancial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The physical veri cation of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such veri cation by the management is appropriate; According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies of 10% or more were noticed on such veri cation.

the year, from banks or nancial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b)

of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has made investments in companies and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

(a) During the year, the Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans to other entity other than wholly owned subsidiary company, associates and Joint ventures during the year, in respect of which

(A) The aggregate amount of loan Given during the year is Rs.768.50 Lacs and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is Rs. 2019.00 Lacs

(B) The Aggregate amout of loan given to subsidaries is Rs. 140.50 Lacs and balance outstanding at the balance sheet Date is Rs. 140.50 Lacs

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount of Loan/ Advances in Nature of loan 1878.50 0 140.50 Repayable on Demand (a) 1878.50 0 140.50 Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (b) 0 0 0 Total (a+b) 1878.50 0 140.50 Percentage of Loans/Advances in nature of loans to the total Loans 93.04% 0 6.96%

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted,

investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the

Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been speci ed by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. in respect of statutory dues:

(a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Cess, service tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Cess, Service tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of

disputes are given below:

Nature of the statute Nature of dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount In Rs Lacs Not Applicable

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as Income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or nancial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year

and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the nancial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not

been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the nancial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or

person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public o er or further public o er (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures

(fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been led in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone nancial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have not considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as de ned in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the nancial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding nancial year.

xviii.There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the nancial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of nancial assets and payment of nancial liabilities, other information accompanying the nancial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund speci ed in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, the Company has No unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the previous nancial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year