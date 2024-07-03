Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹348.05
Prev. Close₹350.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹136.89
Day's High₹352.85
Day's Low₹338
52 Week's High₹448.5
52 Week's Low₹187.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)537.75
P/E85.28
EPS4.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.91
0
0
0
Preference Capital
0
0.1
0.1
0.1
Reserves
51.75
1.96
-0.51
-0.02
Net Worth
67.66
2.06
-0.41
0.08
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
65.79
33.53
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
65.79
33.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Addictive Learning Technology Ltd
Summary
Addictive Learning Technology Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Addictive Learning Technology Private Limited dated September 12, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company converted into Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Addictive Learning Technology Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 29, 2023 by RoC, Delhi.The Company is a professional upskilling and career services edtech platform which caters to senior & mid-career professionals, and in some cases to young professionals as well. It offers professional upskilling courses and training programs including Law, Finance, Compliance, Human Resources, Business Consulting, Artificial Intelligence, Content Writing and Data Science through three distinct brands LawSikho, Skill Arbitrage and Dataisgood. These educational offerings are designed to help busy professionals to learn high demand skills, develop a strong track record & access international as well as domestic freelance work and remote jobs. They cater to college students looking for advanced skills and recent graduates who are struggling to seek jobs.One of the major focus areas is to offer upskilling courses which enable learners to find career opportunities in the international market remotely. Some of the popular courses cover subjects like US Intellectual Property Law, US Tax Law, US Accounting, Bookkeeping and Corporate Compliances, Interna
The Addictive Learning Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹338 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Addictive Learning Technology Ltd is ₹537.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Addictive Learning Technology Ltd is 85.28 and 8.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Addictive Learning Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Addictive Learning Technology Ltd is ₹187.5 and ₹448.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Addictive Learning Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 19.02%, 6 Month at 14.02%, 3 Month at -10.22% and 1 Month at -5.86%.
