Addictive Learning Technology Ltd Share Price

338
(-3.57%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:37:35 PM

  • Open348.05
  • Day's High352.85
  • 52 Wk High448.5
  • Prev. Close350.5
  • Day's Low338
  • 52 Wk Low 187.5
  • Turnover (lac)136.89
  • P/E85.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)537.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Addictive Learning Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

348.05

Prev. Close

350.5

Turnover(Lac.)

136.89

Day's High

352.85

Day's Low

338

52 Week's High

448.5

52 Week's Low

187.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

537.75

P/E

85.28

EPS

4.11

Divi. Yield

0

Addictive Learning Technology Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Addictive Learning Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Addictive Learning Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:00 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.07%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.07%

Non-Promoter- 3.52%

Institutions: 3.52%

Non-Institutions: 30.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Addictive Learning Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.91

0

0

0

Preference Capital

0

0.1

0.1

0.1

Reserves

51.75

1.96

-0.51

-0.02

Net Worth

67.66

2.06

-0.41

0.08

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

65.79

33.53

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

65.79

33.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.01

Addictive Learning Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Addictive Learning Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Addictive Learning Technology Ltd

Summary

Addictive Learning Technology Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Addictive Learning Technology Private Limited dated September 12, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company converted into Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Addictive Learning Technology Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 29, 2023 by RoC, Delhi.The Company is a professional upskilling and career services edtech platform which caters to senior & mid-career professionals, and in some cases to young professionals as well. It offers professional upskilling courses and training programs including Law, Finance, Compliance, Human Resources, Business Consulting, Artificial Intelligence, Content Writing and Data Science through three distinct brands LawSikho, Skill Arbitrage and Dataisgood. These educational offerings are designed to help busy professionals to learn high demand skills, develop a strong track record & access international as well as domestic freelance work and remote jobs. They cater to college students looking for advanced skills and recent graduates who are struggling to seek jobs.One of the major focus areas is to offer upskilling courses which enable learners to find career opportunities in the international market remotely. Some of the popular courses cover subjects like US Intellectual Property Law, US Tax Law, US Accounting, Bookkeeping and Corporate Compliances, Interna
Company FAQs

What is the Addictive Learning Technology Ltd share price today?

The Addictive Learning Technology Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹338 today.

What is the Market Cap of Addictive Learning Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Addictive Learning Technology Ltd is ₹537.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Addictive Learning Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Addictive Learning Technology Ltd is 85.28 and 8.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Addictive Learning Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Addictive Learning Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Addictive Learning Technology Ltd is ₹187.5 and ₹448.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Addictive Learning Technology Ltd?

Addictive Learning Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 19.02%, 6 Month at 14.02%, 3 Month at -10.22% and 1 Month at -5.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Addictive Learning Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Addictive Learning Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.08 %
Institutions - 3.52 %
Public - 30.40 %

