Summary

Addictive Learning Technology Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Addictive Learning Technology Private Limited dated September 12, 2017, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company converted into Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Addictive Learning Technology Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 29, 2023 by RoC, Delhi.The Company is a professional upskilling and career services edtech platform which caters to senior & mid-career professionals, and in some cases to young professionals as well. It offers professional upskilling courses and training programs including Law, Finance, Compliance, Human Resources, Business Consulting, Artificial Intelligence, Content Writing and Data Science through three distinct brands LawSikho, Skill Arbitrage and Dataisgood. These educational offerings are designed to help busy professionals to learn high demand skills, develop a strong track record & access international as well as domestic freelance work and remote jobs. They cater to college students looking for advanced skills and recent graduates who are struggling to seek jobs.One of the major focus areas is to offer upskilling courses which enable learners to find career opportunities in the international market remotely. Some of the popular courses cover subjects like US Intellectual Property Law, US Tax Law, US Accounting, Bookkeeping and Corporate Compliances, Interna

