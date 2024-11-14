iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Addictive Learning Technology Ltd Board Meeting

324.45
(-0.23%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:43 PM

Addictive Learn CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the the outcome of the board meeting held on 14th November, 2024 to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Sep 202411 Sep 2024
Revision in the decision taken in the board meeting dated August 19th 2024 for the issuance of19,00,000/- (Nineteen Lakhs) warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company on preferential basis Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/09/2024)
Board Meeting27 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
To consider Fund Raising Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 27, 2024 approving notice of EGM & other matters. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/08/2024)
Board Meeting19 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
To consider Fund Raising Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 19, 2024 for issue of 1900000 Warrants on Preferential Basis. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024.
Board Meeting9 May 202429 Apr 2024
To consider and approve the audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Addictive Learning Technology Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the the outcome of the board meeting held on 9th May, 2024 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024) Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange about addendum to outcome of meeting of board of directors of Addictive Learning Technology Limited held on Thursday, 9th May, 2024 at 09.15 a.m. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 07, 2024.

Addictive Learn: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Addictive Learning Technology Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.