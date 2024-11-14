Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the the outcome of the board meeting held on 14th November, 2024 to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Revision in the decision taken in the board meeting dated August 19th 2024 for the issuance of19,00,000/- (Nineteen Lakhs) warrants convertible into equity shares of the Company on preferential basis Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/09/2024)

To consider Fund Raising Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 27, 2024 approving notice of EGM & other matters. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/08/2024)

To consider Fund Raising Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 19, 2024 for issue of 1900000 Warrants on Preferential Basis. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024)

Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024.

To consider and approve the audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Addictive Learning Technology Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the the outcome of the board meeting held on 9th May, 2024 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024) Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange about addendum to outcome of meeting of board of directors of Addictive Learning Technology Limited held on Thursday, 9th May, 2024 at 09.15 a.m. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)

