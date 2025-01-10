iifl-logo-icon 1
Addictive Learning Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

325.3
(-0.21%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.91

0

0

0

Preference Capital

0

0.1

0.1

0.1

Reserves

51.75

1.96

-0.51

-0.02

Net Worth

67.66

2.06

-0.41

0.08

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.16

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.59

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

68.25

2.22

-0.41

0.08

Fixed Assets

19.17

0.22

0.16

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.61

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.08

0.01

0

Networking Capital

-8.05

0.2

-0.88

-0.52

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.47

0.02

0

0.01

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.86

6.81

0.56

0.14

Sundry Creditors

-0.99

-0.05

-0.96

-0.02

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-9.39

-6.57

-0.48

-0.65

Cash

49.51

1.71

0.3

0.44

Total Assets

68.24

2.22

-0.41

-0.02

