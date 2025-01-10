Addictive Learning Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.91
0
0
0
Preference Capital
0
0.1
0.1
0.1
Reserves
51.75
1.96
-0.51
-0.02
Net Worth
67.66
2.06
-0.41
0.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.16
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.59
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
68.25
2.22
-0.41
0.08
Fixed Assets
19.17
0.22
0.16
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.61
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.08
0.01
0
Networking Capital
-8.05
0.2
-0.88
-0.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.47
0.02
0
0.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.86
6.81
0.56
0.14
Sundry Creditors
-0.99
-0.05
-0.96
-0.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.39
-6.57
-0.48
-0.65
Cash
49.51
1.71
0.3
0.44
Total Assets
68.24
2.22
-0.41
-0.02
