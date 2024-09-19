Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024 Addictive Learning Technology Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on September 18, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024) Addictive Learning Technology Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024)