TO THE MEMBERS OF ADDICTIVE LEARNING TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of ADDICTIVE LEARNING TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31,2024, the statement of profit and loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the “Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements” section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we will read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. g. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor’s Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, a fund of Rs. 7.61 crores has made 100% investment in the company named “Dataisgood Edutech Private Limited”.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of

Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

For KRA & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.020266N)

Gunjan Arora Partner Membership No.: 529042 UDIN: 24529042BKAMUK8827

Place: Delhi

Date: 09th May 2024

ANNEXURE - A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORTOF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ADDICTIVE LEARNING TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not hold any intangible assets. Consequently, clause (i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) In accordance with the phased programme for verification of Property, Plant and Equipment, certain items of Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any immovable properties. Consequently, clause (i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any Property, Plant and Equipment during the year. Consequently, clause (i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, if so. Consequently, clause (i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The company does not hold any inventory as the Company is mainly in the business of providing consultancy education services such as Law, Management Studies, Online Education, Personality Development Program etc. (b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees (at any point of time during the year), in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions based on security of current assets. Consequently, clause (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year. Consequently, clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to maintain cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of statutory dues:

The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax, GST, cess and any other dues, during the year, with the appropriate authorities except in case of TDS. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales-tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, value added tax, GST, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. There are no dues of Income-tax, Sales-tax, Excise Duty, GST and Service Tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of disputes with the related authorities.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. (c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not availed any term loan during the period. Consequently, clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes. Consequently, clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Consequently, clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Consequently, clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not availed any term loans during the year. The Company has made an initial public offer during the year. The company has received gross proceeds from fresh issue of equity shares amounting to Rs. 57,91,80,000. The utilization of the net proceeds is summarized as below:-

All amounts in Rupees Lakhs

Particular Gross Proceeds Proposed utilisation as per Prospectus Utilisation upto 31-3- 24 Unutilised amount as at 31-3-24 Unidentified Acquisition (In India & Abroad) 500.00 500.00 Identified Acquisition 300.00 100.00 200.00 Investment in Technology 800.00 800.00 Development of new courses 500.00 500.00 Branding & Marketing Expenses 1000.00 1000.00 Working Capital Requirement 800.00 800.00 General Corporate Purposes Not Defined - Issue Expenses Not Defined 1011.05 (1011.05) Total 5791.80 3900.00 1111.05 4680.75

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditor in

Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year. Consequently, clause (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Consequently, clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, and corresponding details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) As the internal Audit is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, requirement under clause (xiv) is not applicable to the company. (xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. (xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Consequently, clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) There is resignation of the Statutory Auditor during the year, hence this clause is applicable and we have taken into consideration the issue, objections and concerns raised by outgoing auditor. (xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to spend under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For KRA & Co.

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Registration No.020266N)

Gunjan Arora

Partner

Membership No.: 529042

UDIN: 24529042BKAMUK8827

Place: Delhi

Date: 09th May 2024

ANNEXURE “B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ADDICTIVE LEARNING TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 point (f) under the heading of “Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements” of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause(i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ADDICTIVE LEARNING TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (“the Company”) as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Ouraudit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For KRA & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.020266N)

Gunjan Arora Partner Membership No.: 529042 UDIN: 24529042BKAMUK8827

Place: Delhi

Date: 09th May 2024