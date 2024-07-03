Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹310
Prev. Close₹316.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.55
Day's High₹310
Day's Low₹310
52 Week's High₹363
52 Week's Low₹184
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67.27
P/E175.11
EPS1.81
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.52
0.03
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.79
1.88
0.43
-0.84
Net Worth
2.31
1.91
0.46
-0.81
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jignesh Patel
Whole-time Director
Pathik Savla
Whole-time Director
Hiren Patel
Independent Director
Bunty Hudda
Independent Director
Krisa Shah
Independent Director
Raimeen Bhanubhai Maradiya
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ishita Shah
Reports by Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd
Summary
Winny Immigration & Education Services Limited was originally incorporated as Winny Immigration & Education Services Private Limited as Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 09, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Winny Immigration & Education Services Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated November 08, 2023.Winny is mainly in the visa consultancy business. The Company provide assistance (Service) to individual for study, travel, work, business and migration purpose. The primary objective of the Company is to streamline the visa application process for their clients. The Company is providing consultancies in services pertaining to Training for Language Proficiency Examinations; Consulting and processing a range of Temporary Residence Visas and Consulting and processing Permanent Residency Visas.As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the demand for skilled professionals, students, and travelers to cross borders has surged and it seized this opportunity to expand business by providing guidance in the complex process of obtaining visas for different purposes in current era. The Company assisted thousands of clients in navigating the complex immigration and visa processes.The majority clients choose to migrate in USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK a
The Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹310 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd is ₹67.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd is 175.11 and 6.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd is ₹184 and ₹363 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 25.77%, 6 Month at 35.33%, 3 Month at 25.28% and 1 Month at 20.13%.
