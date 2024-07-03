Summary

Winny Immigration & Education Services Limited was originally incorporated as Winny Immigration & Education Services Private Limited as Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 09, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Winny Immigration & Education Services Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated November 08, 2023.Winny is mainly in the visa consultancy business. The Company provide assistance (Service) to individual for study, travel, work, business and migration purpose. The primary objective of the Company is to streamline the visa application process for their clients. The Company is providing consultancies in services pertaining to Training for Language Proficiency Examinations; Consulting and processing a range of Temporary Residence Visas and Consulting and processing Permanent Residency Visas.As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the demand for skilled professionals, students, and travelers to cross borders has surged and it seized this opportunity to expand business by providing guidance in the complex process of obtaining visas for different purposes in current era. The Company assisted thousands of clients in navigating the complex immigration and visa processes.The majority clients choose to migrate in USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK a

