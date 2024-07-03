iifl-logo-icon 1
Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd Share Price

310
(-2.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:52:13 AM

  • Open310
  • Day's High310
  • 52 Wk High363
  • Prev. Close316.95
  • Day's Low310
  • 52 Wk Low 184
  • Turnover (lac)1.55
  • P/E175.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.81
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

310

Prev. Close

316.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1.55

Day's High

310

Day's Low

310

52 Week's High

363

52 Week's Low

184

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67.27

P/E

175.11

EPS

1.81

Divi. Yield

0

Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.50%

Non-Promoter- 4.42%

Institutions: 4.42%

Non-Institutions: 37.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.52

0.03

0.03

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.79

1.88

0.43

-0.84

Net Worth

2.31

1.91

0.46

-0.81

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jignesh Patel

Whole-time Director

Pathik Savla

Whole-time Director

Hiren Patel

Independent Director

Bunty Hudda

Independent Director

Krisa Shah

Independent Director

Raimeen Bhanubhai Maradiya

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ishita Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd

Summary

Winny Immigration & Education Services Limited was originally incorporated as Winny Immigration & Education Services Private Limited as Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 09, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Havelli. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Winny Immigration & Education Services Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad dated November 08, 2023.Winny is mainly in the visa consultancy business. The Company provide assistance (Service) to individual for study, travel, work, business and migration purpose. The primary objective of the Company is to streamline the visa application process for their clients. The Company is providing consultancies in services pertaining to Training for Language Proficiency Examinations; Consulting and processing a range of Temporary Residence Visas and Consulting and processing Permanent Residency Visas.As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the demand for skilled professionals, students, and travelers to cross borders has surged and it seized this opportunity to expand business by providing guidance in the complex process of obtaining visas for different purposes in current era. The Company assisted thousands of clients in navigating the complex immigration and visa processes.The majority clients choose to migrate in USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK a
Company FAQs

What is the Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd share price today?

The Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹310 today.

What is the Market Cap of Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd is ₹67.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd is 175.11 and 6.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd is ₹184 and ₹363 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd?

Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 25.77%, 6 Month at 35.33%, 3 Month at 25.28% and 1 Month at 20.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.51 %
Institutions - 4.42 %
Public - 37.07 %

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

