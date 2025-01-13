Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.52
0.03
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.79
1.88
0.43
-0.84
Net Worth
2.31
1.91
0.46
-0.81
Minority Interest
Debt
2.07
2.32
1.28
2.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.38
4.23
1.74
1.36
Fixed Assets
0.82
1.1
0.41
0.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.2
0.18
0.15
0.49
Networking Capital
2.3
2.38
0.62
-0.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.26
0.03
0.03
0.25
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.1
3.53
1.61
0.78
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.13
-0.45
-0.62
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.06
-1.05
-0.57
-0.45
Cash
1.04
0.58
0.57
0.47
Total Assets
4.36
4.24
1.75
1.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.