Winny Immigration & Education Services Ltd Balance Sheet

329
(4.21%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:34:24 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.52

0.03

0.03

0.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.79

1.88

0.43

-0.84

Net Worth

2.31

1.91

0.46

-0.81

Minority Interest

Debt

2.07

2.32

1.28

2.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.38

4.23

1.74

1.36

Fixed Assets

0.82

1.1

0.41

0.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.2

0.18

0.15

0.49

Networking Capital

2.3

2.38

0.62

-0.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.26

0.03

0.03

0.25

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.1

3.53

1.61

0.78

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.13

-0.45

-0.62

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.06

-1.05

-0.57

-0.45

Cash

1.04

0.58

0.57

0.47

Total Assets

4.36

4.24

1.75

1.37

