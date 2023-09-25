INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
To,
The Board of Directors
Winny Immigration & Education Services Limited 103-104 ATP Arcade,
Lawgarden, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India - 380006
(Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014;
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("Guidance Note")
Annexure to Restated Financial Statements of the Company: -
|
Annexure No.
|
Particulars
|1
|Restated Statement of Assets & Liabilities
|2
|Restated Statement of Profit & Loss
|3
|Restated Statement of Cash Flow
|4
|Summary Statement Of Significant Accounting Policies & Notes To Restated Financial Information
|5
|Restated Statement of Share Capital
|6
|Restated Statement of Reserves & Surplus
|7
|Restated Statement of Long-Term Borrowings
|8
|Restated Statement of Long Term Provision
|9
|Restated Statement of Short-Term Borrowings
|10
|Restated Statement of Trade Payable
|11
|Restated Statement of Short-Term Provisions
|12
|Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities
|13
|Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets & Depreciations and Amortizations
|14
|Restated Statement of Deferred Tax Liabilities/Assets
|15
|Restated Statement of Long Term Loans & Advances
|16
|Restated Statement of Trade Receivables
|17
|Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents
|18
|Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances
|19
|Restated Statement of Other Current Assets
|20
|Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations
|21
|Restated Statement of Other Income
|22
|Restated Statement of Employees Benefit Expenses
|23
|Restated Statement of Finance Cost
|24
|Restated Statement of Other Expenses
|25
|Restated Statement of Current Tax
|26
|Restated Statement of Contingent Liabilities, Commitments and Other Litigations
|27
|Restated statement of Foreign Currency Transactions
|28
|Restated statement of Gratuity Liabilities
|29
|Restated statement of Related Party Disclosures
|30
|Restated statement of Earnings Per Share
|31
|Other Disclosures in relation to the restated Financial Statements
|32
|Restated Additional Regulatory Requirement - Analytical Ratios
|33
|Restated Additional Disclosures with respect to amendments to Schedule III
|34
|Restated Statement of Accounting and Other Ratios
|35
|Restated Capitalisation Statement as at 31st March, 2024
|36
|Restated statement of Tax Shelter
|4 (2.16) (a)
|Restated Summary Statement of Reconciliation of Equity And Reserves
|4 (2.16) (b)
|Reconciliation statement of Restated Profits
|
For, C N K Khandwala & Associates Chartered Accountants
FRN 107647W
Sd/-
|
Date: June 11, 2024 Place: Ahmedabad
|(Mukesh M. Khandwala)
Partner M. No. 032472
UDIN: 24032472BJZWKC3021
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.