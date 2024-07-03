Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹64.46
Prev. Close₹64.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹529.08
Day's High₹64.46
Day's Low₹60.32
52 Week's High₹108.55
52 Week's Low₹36
Book Value₹69.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,840.44
P/E61.77
EPS1.04
Divi. Yield1.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
465.8
465.8
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
2,755.83
2,708.33
0
Net Worth
3,221.63
3,174.13
0.01
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Binesh Kumar Tyagi
Nominee (Govt)
RAJESH KUMAR SINHA
Director (Personnel) & (Admini
Manjit Singh Saini
Director (Finance)
Atul Ubale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohammad Firoz
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd
Summary
Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited (SCILAL), a Schedule C Public Sector Enterprise of Government of India, was incorporated on November 10, 2021 as a Wholly owned Subsidiary of Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI). The Company has been incorporated with the object of holding and disposing the Non-core Assets of SCI distinct from the disinvestment transaction initiated by the Government of India.The demerger order transferring SCIs non-core assets into SCILAL was issued by MCA on 22nd February, 2023. Further, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its order dated 22nd February, 2023, approved the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Non-Core Assets of Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI) into the Company and the Scheme of Demerger became effective from March 14, 2023. Consequent upon the Demerger, all Non-Core assets including the Real-Estate Properties of Shipping Corporation of India Limited got demerged and transferred into the Company. Thereafter, the Company had issued and allotted 465,799,010 equity shares at Rs 10/- each on 06.04.2023 to the eligible Shareholders of Shipping Corporation of India Limited and the said shares got listed on the BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on 25.05.2023.
Read More
The Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd is ₹2840.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd is 61.77 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd is ₹36 and ₹108.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 44.57%, 6 Month at -23.57%, 3 Month at -5.92% and 1 Month at -7.07%.
