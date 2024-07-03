iifl-logo-icon 1
Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd Share Price

60.98
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open64.46
  • Day's High64.46
  • 52 Wk High108.55
  • Prev. Close64.19
  • Day's Low60.32
  • 52 Wk Low 36
  • Turnover (lac)529.08
  • P/E61.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value69.7
  • EPS1.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,840.44
  • Div. Yield1.03
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd KEY RATIOS

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.66

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.74%

Non-Promoter- 8.06%

Institutions: 8.06%

Non-Institutions: 28.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

465.8

465.8

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

2,755.83

2,708.33

0

Net Worth

3,221.63

3,174.13

0.01

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Binesh Kumar Tyagi

Nominee (Govt)

RAJESH KUMAR SINHA

Director (Personnel) & (Admini

Manjit Singh Saini

Director (Finance)

Atul Ubale

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohammad Firoz

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd

Summary

Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited (SCILAL), a Schedule C Public Sector Enterprise of Government of India, was incorporated on November 10, 2021 as a Wholly owned Subsidiary of Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI). The Company has been incorporated with the object of holding and disposing the Non-core Assets of SCI distinct from the disinvestment transaction initiated by the Government of India.The demerger order transferring SCIs non-core assets into SCILAL was issued by MCA on 22nd February, 2023. Further, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs vide its order dated 22nd February, 2023, approved the Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger of Non-Core Assets of Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI) into the Company and the Scheme of Demerger became effective from March 14, 2023. Consequent upon the Demerger, all Non-Core assets including the Real-Estate Properties of Shipping Corporation of India Limited got demerged and transferred into the Company. Thereafter, the Company had issued and allotted 465,799,010 equity shares at Rs 10/- each on 06.04.2023 to the eligible Shareholders of Shipping Corporation of India Limited and the said shares got listed on the BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) on 25.05.2023.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd share price today?

The Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹60.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd is ₹2840.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd is 61.77 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd is ₹36 and ₹108.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd?

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 44.57%, 6 Month at -23.57%, 3 Month at -5.92% and 1 Month at -7.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.75 %
Institutions - 8.06 %
Public - 28.19 %

