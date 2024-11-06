|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Shipping Corporation Of India Land And Assets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the period ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Unaudited Standalone Financial Statements for Quarter Ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Shipping Corporation Of India Land And Assets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended Jun 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting and Compliance of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Announcement under Regulation 30 regarding amendment to the Objects Clause of MOA of the Company. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations regarding Appointment of Internal Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|Shipping Corporation Of India Land And Assets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The financial results for the period ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares if any. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/04/2024) The Board at its Meeting held on 29.04.2024 considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024. Further, the Board has recommended a Dividend of Re. 0.66/- per Equity Share of Face value of Rs. 10 each i.e. 6.60% per Share, subject to the approval of Share Holders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Results Financial Results for 31.03.2024 The Board at its Meeting held on 29.04.2024 has recommended a Dividend of Re. 0.66/- per Equity Share of Face value of Rs. 10/- each i.e. 6.60% per share, subject to the approval of the Share Holders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|Disclosure of Unaudited Financial Statements as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirments) Regulations, 2015.
