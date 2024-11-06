Shipping Corporation Of India Land And Assets Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The financial results for the period ended March 31 2024 and to consider and recommend dividend on equity shares if any. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 22/04/2024) The Board at its Meeting held on 29.04.2024 considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024. Further, the Board has recommended a Dividend of Re. 0.66/- per Equity Share of Face value of Rs. 10 each i.e. 6.60% per Share, subject to the approval of Share Holders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Results Financial Results for 31.03.2024 The Board at its Meeting held on 29.04.2024 has recommended a Dividend of Re. 0.66/- per Equity Share of Face value of Rs. 10/- each i.e. 6.60% per share, subject to the approval of the Share Holders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.04.2024)