Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
465.8
465.8
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
2,755.83
2,708.33
0
Net Worth
3,221.63
3,174.13
0.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0.09
0.09
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.23
8.53
0
Total Liabilities
3,223.95
3,182.75
0.01
Fixed Assets
2,399.76
2,392.75
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
820.89
467.82
0
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.54
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1,090.6
711.54
0
Sundry Creditors
-23.52
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-250.73
-243.71
0
Cash
3.3
322.18
0.01
Total Assets
3,223.95
3,182.75
0.01
