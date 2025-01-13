iifl-logo-icon 1
Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd Balance Sheet

57.52
(-2.19%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

465.8

465.8

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

2,755.83

2,708.33

0

Net Worth

3,221.63

3,174.13

0.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0.09

0.09

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

2.23

8.53

0

Total Liabilities

3,223.95

3,182.75

0.01

Fixed Assets

2,399.76

2,392.75

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

820.89

467.82

0

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.54

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1,090.6

711.54

0

Sundry Creditors

-23.52

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-250.73

-243.71

0

Cash

3.3

322.18

0.01

Total Assets

3,223.95

3,182.75

0.01

