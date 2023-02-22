To the Members of Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited CIN: U70109MH2021GOI371256 Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss and the statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, the profit for the period and its cash flows for the period ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (Sas) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of financial statements of the year under review. These matters are addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determine the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We draw attention to the following:

Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited (the "Company" or "SCILAL"), a Government Company as per section 2(45) of the Companies Act, 2013, was incorporated as a public limited company, in Maharashtra, India, under the name of Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated November 10, 2021 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, at Mumbai. It has been incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of The Shipping Corporation of India Limited (SCI)with the object of holding and disposing the Non-Core Assets of SCI distinct from the disinvestment transaction. As per MCA order dated 22.02.2023 approving the demerger scheme, the appointed date of the scheme was 01.04.2021, however the effective date was 14.03.2023. Accordingly, the company was ceased to be a subsidiary of SCI Ltd. SCILAL has been listed on both the stock exchange viz BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Accounting Standards) Amendments Rules, 2016. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements int eh financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when in extremely rate circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required under sub section (5) of section 143 of the Act, in case of a Government Company, we give in the "Annexure-B", a statement of the matter specified in the directions issued by the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

3. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the applicable Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 and the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2016;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer our separate report in "Annexure-C"

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the period, hence section 197(16) of the Act is not applicable.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. As represented by the Management, the Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

ii. There are no material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts; iii. The company is not required to transfer any amounts as required by the law to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) As represented by the management, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advances or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) As represented by the management, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the period.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial ended 31st March,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered with.

The proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended on 31st March,2024.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report of Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited for the period ended on 31st March 2024 (referred to in our report of even date).

With reference to the Annexure "A" referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the Members of Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited on financial statements for the period ended on 31stMarch 2024, we report that: (I) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in accordance with a phased program of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable, considering the size and nature of its assets. The frequency of verification is reasonable and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are not held in the name of the Company as on the date of Balance Sheet. Details of immovable properties are disclosed under Note No. 35. However, the registration of 16 Kolkata properties has been completed before sub-registrars office on 22.03.2024 by way of transfer deeds in pursuance of demerger scheme. The company has received stamped copy of property acknowledged receipts /IGR on 22.03.2024.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and Equipment, Investment Property (including Right of Use assets) during the year under review.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceeding has been initiated or pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(II) a) According to the information and explanation given to us the company business does not have any inventory, hence the provision of clause of 3 (ii)(a) of the said order is not applicable to the company.

b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits. Accordingly, the requirements under paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(III) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to 3 (iii) (f) of the order are not applicable.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted (IV) any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(V) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or deemed deposits during the period year and accordingly the question of complying with Sections 73 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

(VI) The Company is not required to maintain cost records as per Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014.

(VII) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Sales Tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess, Goods & Service Tax to the extent applicable to the Company have been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. The provisions relating to provident fund, employees state insurance are not applicable to the company. There are no undisputed amount payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods & Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited on account of disputes with the related authority.

(VIII) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which are not accounted in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the period.

(IX) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not borrowed any amounts from financial institutions, banks, government, or by issue of debentures.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information explanation provided to us, no money was raised by way of term loans. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information explanation provided to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis. Accordingly, the provision stated in paragraph 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from an any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its securities, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the order is not applicable.

(X) a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(XI) a) During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company.

b) We have not come across of any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company during the course of audit of the financial statement for the period ended March 31, 2024, accordingly the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the course of audit. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph (xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to company.

(XII) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(XIII) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24 ‘Related Party Disclosures" specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule,2014. In absence of Audit committee, related party transactions during the year have been approved by the Board of the company.

(XIV) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with its current size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(XV) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(XVI) a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without any valid Certificate of Registration from Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Hence, the reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(XVII) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (XVIII) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the period. Hence, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(XIX) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(XX) According to the information and explanations given to us, any amount remaining unspent under section (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

(XXI) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiary / Associate/ Joint Venture. Accordingly, there is no preparation of consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Directions under Section 143(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 on the Accounts of Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited for the period ended on 31st March 2024

Directions Remarks 1 Whether the Company has system in place to process all the accounting transaction through IT system? If yes, the implication of processing of accounting transaction out IT system on the integrity of accounts along with financial implications, if any may be stated. Yes, the company has a system in place to process all the accounting transactions through IT system. In our opinion and as per the records examined by us there are no accounting transaction processed outside the IT system which may affect the integrity of the accounts. 2 Whether there is any restructuring of an existing loan or cases of waive/ write off of debts/ loans/ interest etc. made by a lender to the company due to the companys inability to repay the loan? If yes, the financial impact may be stated During the period under review, the Company did not have any loans or any case of waive/ write off of debts/ loans/ interest. 3 Whether funds received/ receivable for specific schemes from Central/ State agencies were properly accounted for/ utilized as per its terms and conditions? List the cases of deviation During the period under review, the company has not received/ receivable funds for any specified scheme from the Central/ State agencies.

ANNEXURE"C" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause(i) of Sub-section3 of Section143of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the period ended on March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal controls over financial reporting of Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Limited as of that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the CompaniesAct,2013.

Auditors ‘Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining and understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

ANNEXURE "C" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.