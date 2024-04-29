The Board at its Meeting held on 29.04.2024 considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024. Further, the Board has recommended a Dividend of Re. 0.66/- per Equity Share of Face value of Rs. 10 each i.e. 6.60% per Share, subject to the approval of Share Holders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.