|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 Apr 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|-
|0.66
|6.6
|Final
|The Board at its Meeting held on 29.04.2024 considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2024. Further, the Board has recommended a Dividend of Re. 0.66/- per Equity Share of Face value of Rs. 10 each i.e. 6.60% per Share, subject to the approval of Share Holders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
