SectorEducation
Open₹2.75
Prev. Close₹2.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.5
Day's High₹2.75
Day's Low₹2.75
52 Week's High₹4.74
52 Week's Low₹2.28
Book Value₹5.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
72.23
72.23
72.23
72.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.6
-7.09
41.48
66.5
Net Worth
50.63
65.14
113.71
138.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
48.52
146.68
181.11
252.56
yoy growth (%)
-66.91
-19
-28.29
3.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-18.48
-28.89
-34.71
-36.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-20.38
-15.85
-187.18
1.58
Depreciation
-21.62
-37.22
-18.6
-17.29
Tax paid
-9.65
-5.3
65.71
-1.56
Working capital
20.75
-151.09
90.67
97.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-66.91
-19
-28.29
3.54
Op profit growth
-169.53
-112.22
-938.19
-64.56
EBIT growth
-310.39
-102.37
-1,206.97
-68.8
Net profit growth
-42.56
-56.94
-6,78,705.02
-99.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
47.33
47.33
53.05
75.18
205.16
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
47.33
47.33
53.05
75.18
205.16
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.03
4.03
14.98
37.9
26.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Roshan Lal Kamboj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravindra Mishra
Independent Director
Dattatraya Ramchandra Kelkar
Independent Director
Nanette Dsa
Non Executive Director
VIPIN CHOUDHARY
Independent Director
Karunn Kandoi
Non Executive Director
Surender Singh
Summary
MT Educare Limited was formerly incorporated on August 19, 2006 as a private limited company with the name MT Educare Pvt Ltd at Mumbai. On May 18, 2011, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to MT Educare Limited.The Company is an education support and coaching services provider for students in the secondary and higher secondary school and for students pursuing graduation degree in commerce, preparing for various competitive examinations and undertaking chartered accountancy examinations. The company has operations across the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat, through 188 Coaching Centres in 110 locations. Of these, the Company operates 19 Coaching Centres in eight locations in Maharashtra in cities such as Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur, through franchisee arrangements. The company also provides coaching for competitive examinations for admissions to universities offering masters in business administration degrees through their subsidiary, CPLPL, which operates in three locations in Mumbai. Additionally, they operate coaching centres at six locations in New Delhi and Gurgaon under the brand Study Mate - Powered by MT Educare through HT Learning Centres Ltd (HTLCL), which is a joint venture of their wholly owned subsidiary, MTESPL with HT Education Ltd. The company, through their Dubai branch, MT Management Solution, also provides management consultancy services to a coaching centre in Dubai which includes prov
The MT Educare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MT Educare Ltd is ₹19.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MT Educare Ltd is 0 and 0.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MT Educare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MT Educare Ltd is ₹2.28 and ₹4.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MT Educare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -28.43%, 3 Years at -35.80%, 1 Year at -33.67%, 6 Month at -21.08%, 3 Month at -24.93% and 1 Month at -1.87%.
