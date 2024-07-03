iifl-logo-icon 1
2.75
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:08:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.75
  • Day's High2.75
  • 52 Wk High4.74
  • Prev. Close2.62
  • Day's Low2.75
  • 52 Wk Low 2.28
  • Turnover (lac)0.5
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.7
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

MT Educare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

2.75

Prev. Close

2.62

Turnover(Lac.)

0.5

Day's High

2.75

Day's Low

2.75

52 Week's High

4.74

52 Week's Low

2.28

Book Value

5.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

MT Educare Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

MT Educare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

MT Educare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.12%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.12%

Non-Promoter- 40.87%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MT Educare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

72.23

72.23

72.23

72.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-21.6

-7.09

41.48

66.5

Net Worth

50.63

65.14

113.71

138.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

48.52

146.68

181.11

252.56

yoy growth (%)

-66.91

-19

-28.29

3.54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-18.48

-28.89

-34.71

-36.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-20.38

-15.85

-187.18

1.58

Depreciation

-21.62

-37.22

-18.6

-17.29

Tax paid

-9.65

-5.3

65.71

-1.56

Working capital

20.75

-151.09

90.67

97.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-66.91

-19

-28.29

3.54

Op profit growth

-169.53

-112.22

-938.19

-64.56

EBIT growth

-310.39

-102.37

-1,206.97

-68.8

Net profit growth

-42.56

-56.94

-6,78,705.02

-99.93

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

47.33

47.33

53.05

75.18

205.16

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

47.33

47.33

53.05

75.18

205.16

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.03

4.03

14.98

37.9

26.26

View Annually Results

MT Educare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT MT Educare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Roshan Lal Kamboj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravindra Mishra

Independent Director

Dattatraya Ramchandra Kelkar

Independent Director

Nanette Dsa

Non Executive Director

VIPIN CHOUDHARY

Independent Director

Karunn Kandoi

Non Executive Director

Surender Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MT Educare Ltd

Summary

MT Educare Limited was formerly incorporated on August 19, 2006 as a private limited company with the name MT Educare Pvt Ltd at Mumbai. On May 18, 2011, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to MT Educare Limited.The Company is an education support and coaching services provider for students in the secondary and higher secondary school and for students pursuing graduation degree in commerce, preparing for various competitive examinations and undertaking chartered accountancy examinations. The company has operations across the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat, through 188 Coaching Centres in 110 locations. Of these, the Company operates 19 Coaching Centres in eight locations in Maharashtra in cities such as Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur, through franchisee arrangements. The company also provides coaching for competitive examinations for admissions to universities offering masters in business administration degrees through their subsidiary, CPLPL, which operates in three locations in Mumbai. Additionally, they operate coaching centres at six locations in New Delhi and Gurgaon under the brand Study Mate - Powered by MT Educare through HT Learning Centres Ltd (HTLCL), which is a joint venture of their wholly owned subsidiary, MTESPL with HT Education Ltd. The company, through their Dubai branch, MT Management Solution, also provides management consultancy services to a coaching centre in Dubai which includes prov
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the MT Educare Ltd share price today?

The MT Educare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of MT Educare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MT Educare Ltd is ₹19.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MT Educare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MT Educare Ltd is 0 and 0.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MT Educare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MT Educare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MT Educare Ltd is ₹2.28 and ₹4.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MT Educare Ltd?

MT Educare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -28.43%, 3 Years at -35.80%, 1 Year at -33.67%, 6 Month at -21.08%, 3 Month at -24.93% and 1 Month at -1.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MT Educare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MT Educare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.12 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.88 %

