Summary

MT Educare Limited was formerly incorporated on August 19, 2006 as a private limited company with the name MT Educare Pvt Ltd at Mumbai. On May 18, 2011, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to MT Educare Limited.The Company is an education support and coaching services provider for students in the secondary and higher secondary school and for students pursuing graduation degree in commerce, preparing for various competitive examinations and undertaking chartered accountancy examinations. The company has operations across the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat, through 188 Coaching Centres in 110 locations. Of these, the Company operates 19 Coaching Centres in eight locations in Maharashtra in cities such as Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur, through franchisee arrangements. The company also provides coaching for competitive examinations for admissions to universities offering masters in business administration degrees through their subsidiary, CPLPL, which operates in three locations in Mumbai. Additionally, they operate coaching centres at six locations in New Delhi and Gurgaon under the brand Study Mate - Powered by MT Educare through HT Learning Centres Ltd (HTLCL), which is a joint venture of their wholly owned subsidiary, MTESPL with HT Education Ltd. The company, through their Dubai branch, MT Management Solution, also provides management consultancy services to a coaching centre in Dubai which includes prov

