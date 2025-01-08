MT Educare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
72.23
72.23
72.23
72.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-21.6
-7.09
41.48
66.5
Net Worth
50.63
65.14
113.71
138.73
Minority Interest
Debt
88.92
83.54
75.86
80.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
139.55
148.68
189.57
219.17
Fixed Assets
35.19
38.78
45.21
57.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.98
12.98
31.45
31.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
69.36
68.94
66.19
68.17
Networking Capital
15.37
23.41
40.63
56.19
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
12.97
15.66
27.48
36.48
Debtor Days
274.38
Other Current Assets
83.63
90.54
95.22
107.7
Sundry Creditors
-40.28
-43.56
-44.44
-47.66
Creditor Days
358.47
Other Current Liabilities
-40.95
-39.23
-37.63
-40.33
Cash
6.64
4.57
6.09
6.25
Total Assets
139.54
148.68
189.57
219.17
