MT Educare Ltd Key Ratios

2.45
(-5.04%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:03:22 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR MT Educare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.35

-7.84

-26.91

6.1

Op profit growth

-138.9

-119.18

-662.99

-47.25

EBIT growth

-107.73

-109.14

-811.96

-50.55

Net profit growth

-34.19

-65.15

-2,357.44

-81.94

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-17.06

16.07

-77.19

10.02

EBIT margin

-1.68

7.97

-80.28

8.24

Net profit margin

-40.2

-22.38

-59.21

1.91

RoCE

-0.45

4.78

-53.8

10.67

RoNW

-4.78

-6.08

-19.01

1

RoA

-2.71

-3.36

-9.92

0.62

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.19

-6.36

0

1.47

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.83

-12.29

-21.33

-3.26

Book value per share

19.79

23.93

28.54

35.59

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.52

-1.03

0

57.51

P/CEPS

-0.81

-0.53

-3.29

-25.89

P/B

0.32

0.27

2.46

2.37

EV/EBIDTA

5.8

2.83

-3.01

10.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

68.9

92.55

-34.64

-45.67

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

161.14

47.66

108.76

96.2

Inventory days

0

0

0

0.7

Creditor days

-344.28

-108.79

-21

-18.84

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.07

-0.68

7.77

-1.74

Net debt / equity

0.69

0.69

-0.14

0.9

Net debt / op. profit

-7.76

3.63

0.17

4.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-25.88

-15.56

-17.69

-12.95

Other costs

-91.17

-68.36

-159.5

-77.01

QUICKLINKS FOR MT Educare Ltd

