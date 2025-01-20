Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.35
-7.84
-26.91
6.1
Op profit growth
-138.9
-119.18
-662.99
-47.25
EBIT growth
-107.73
-109.14
-811.96
-50.55
Net profit growth
-34.19
-65.15
-2,357.44
-81.94
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-17.06
16.07
-77.19
10.02
EBIT margin
-1.68
7.97
-80.28
8.24
Net profit margin
-40.2
-22.38
-59.21
1.91
RoCE
-0.45
4.78
-53.8
10.67
RoNW
-4.78
-6.08
-19.01
1
RoA
-2.71
-3.36
-9.92
0.62
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.19
-6.36
0
1.47
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.83
-12.29
-21.33
-3.26
Book value per share
19.79
23.93
28.54
35.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.52
-1.03
0
57.51
P/CEPS
-0.81
-0.53
-3.29
-25.89
P/B
0.32
0.27
2.46
2.37
EV/EBIDTA
5.8
2.83
-3.01
10.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
68.9
92.55
-34.64
-45.67
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
161.14
47.66
108.76
96.2
Inventory days
0
0
0
0.7
Creditor days
-344.28
-108.79
-21
-18.84
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.07
-0.68
7.77
-1.74
Net debt / equity
0.69
0.69
-0.14
0.9
Net debt / op. profit
-7.76
3.63
0.17
4.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-25.88
-15.56
-17.69
-12.95
Other costs
-91.17
-68.36
-159.5
-77.01
