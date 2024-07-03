MT Educare Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
11.52
13.88
9.63
10.88
14.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.52
13.88
9.63
10.88
14.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.57
1.97
0.79
-7.91
5.16
Total Income
12.09
15.85
10.42
2.97
19.31
Total Expenditure
15.58
13.23
14.66
4.55
18.57
PBIDT
-3.49
2.62
-4.24
-1.59
0.74
Interest
3.22
3.19
3.24
3.08
3.01
PBDT
-6.71
-0.58
-7.48
-4.67
-2.27
Depreciation
2.32
2.65
2.47
2.46
2.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.06
-0.32
0.45
0.3
0.26
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-9.09
-2.91
-10.4
-7.42
-5.13
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.09
-2.91
-10.4
-7.42
-5.13
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.09
-2.91
-10.4
-7.42
-5.13
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.26
-0.4
-1.44
-1.03
-0.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
72.23
72.23
72.23
72.23
72.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-30.29
18.87
-44.02
-14.61
5.22
PBDTM(%)
-58.24
-4.17
-77.67
-42.92
-16.04
PATM(%)
-78.9
-20.96
-107.99
-68.19
-36.25
