MT Educare Ltd Quarterly Results

2.87
(4.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

11.52

13.88

9.63

10.88

14.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.52

13.88

9.63

10.88

14.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.57

1.97

0.79

-7.91

5.16

Total Income

12.09

15.85

10.42

2.97

19.31

Total Expenditure

15.58

13.23

14.66

4.55

18.57

PBIDT

-3.49

2.62

-4.24

-1.59

0.74

Interest

3.22

3.19

3.24

3.08

3.01

PBDT

-6.71

-0.58

-7.48

-4.67

-2.27

Depreciation

2.32

2.65

2.47

2.46

2.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.06

-0.32

0.45

0.3

0.26

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-9.09

-2.91

-10.4

-7.42

-5.13

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.09

-2.91

-10.4

-7.42

-5.13

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.09

-2.91

-10.4

-7.42

-5.13

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.26

-0.4

-1.44

-1.03

-0.71

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

72.23

72.23

72.23

72.23

72.23

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-30.29

18.87

-44.02

-14.61

5.22

PBDTM(%)

-58.24

-4.17

-77.67

-42.92

-16.04

PATM(%)

-78.9

-20.96

-107.99

-68.19

-36.25

