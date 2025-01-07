iifl-logo-icon 1
MT Educare Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.88
(4.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

48.52

146.68

181.11

252.56

yoy growth (%)

-66.91

-19

-28.29

3.54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-18.48

-28.89

-34.71

-36.12

As % of sales

38.09

19.7

19.17

14.3

Other costs

-43.84

-97.93

-308.83

-197.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

90.35

66.76

170.52

78.02

Operating profit

-13.8

19.85

-162.44

19.38

OPM

-28.44

13.53

-89.69

7.67

Depreciation

-21.62

-37.22

-18.6

-17.29

Interest expense

-12.04

-19.81

-20.54

-13.46

Other income

27.08

21.33

14.41

12.96

Profit before tax

-20.38

-15.85

-187.18

1.58

Taxes

-9.65

-5.3

65.71

-1.56

Tax rate

47.33

33.45

-35.1

-98.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-30.04

-21.15

-121.47

0.01

Exceptional items

0

-31.14

0

0

Net profit

-30.04

-52.3

-121.47

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-42.56

-56.94

-6,78,705.02

-99.93

NPM

-61.9

-35.65

-67.06

0

