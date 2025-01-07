Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
48.52
146.68
181.11
252.56
yoy growth (%)
-66.91
-19
-28.29
3.54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-18.48
-28.89
-34.71
-36.12
As % of sales
38.09
19.7
19.17
14.3
Other costs
-43.84
-97.93
-308.83
-197.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
90.35
66.76
170.52
78.02
Operating profit
-13.8
19.85
-162.44
19.38
OPM
-28.44
13.53
-89.69
7.67
Depreciation
-21.62
-37.22
-18.6
-17.29
Interest expense
-12.04
-19.81
-20.54
-13.46
Other income
27.08
21.33
14.41
12.96
Profit before tax
-20.38
-15.85
-187.18
1.58
Taxes
-9.65
-5.3
65.71
-1.56
Tax rate
47.33
33.45
-35.1
-98.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-30.04
-21.15
-121.47
0.01
Exceptional items
0
-31.14
0
0
Net profit
-30.04
-52.3
-121.47
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-42.56
-56.94
-6,78,705.02
-99.93
NPM
-61.9
-35.65
-67.06
0
