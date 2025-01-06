MT Educare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-20.38
-15.85
-187.18
1.58
Depreciation
-21.62
-37.22
-18.6
-17.29
Tax paid
-9.65
-5.3
65.71
-1.56
Working capital
20.75
-151.09
90.67
97.15
Other operating items
Operating
-30.91
-209.46
-49.41
79.87
Capital expenditure
-62.46
97.68
-6.7
18.32
Free cash flow
-93.37
-111.78
-56.11
98.19
Equity raised
192.8
286.23
386.39
201.43
Investing
-8.88
22.71
0.01
0
Financing
63.38
-69.9
56.17
109.66
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
153.92
127.25
386.47
409.28
