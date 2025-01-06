iifl-logo-icon 1
MT Educare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.75
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:33 PM

MT Educare FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-20.38

-15.85

-187.18

1.58

Depreciation

-21.62

-37.22

-18.6

-17.29

Tax paid

-9.65

-5.3

65.71

-1.56

Working capital

20.75

-151.09

90.67

97.15

Other operating items

Operating

-30.91

-209.46

-49.41

79.87

Capital expenditure

-62.46

97.68

-6.7

18.32

Free cash flow

-93.37

-111.78

-56.11

98.19

Equity raised

192.8

286.23

386.39

201.43

Investing

-8.88

22.71

0.01

0

Financing

63.38

-69.9

56.17

109.66

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

153.92

127.25

386.47

409.28

