Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MT EDUCARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the Declaration of Half Yearly Result ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

MT EDUCARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday August 13th 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13th, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

MT EDUCARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Resolution Professional with Board Members to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024