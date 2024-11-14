iifl-logo-icon 1
MT Educare Ltd Board Meeting

MT Educare CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
MT EDUCARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting for the Declaration of Half Yearly Result ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
MT EDUCARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday August 13th 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13th, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
MT EDUCARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Resolution Professional with Board Members to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
MT EDUCARE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration and to take on record of the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Third quarter and Nine Months of the FY 2023-24 ended 31st December 2023. Intimation under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

