SectorEducation
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹16.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹16.98
Day's Low₹16.9
52 Week's High₹34.65
52 Week's Low₹15.09
Book Value₹49.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)71.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.31
42.31
42.31
42.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
162.59
166.33
210.99
240.8
Net Worth
204.9
208.64
253.3
283.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.29
2.76
6.99
59.26
yoy growth (%)
91.7
-60.55
-88.18
-71.68
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.29
-1.11
-1.17
-13.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-31.6
-28.69
-71.97
-77.31
Depreciation
-24.65
-29.1
-52.59
-49.92
Tax paid
0.12
0.54
10.08
2.31
Working capital
-0.89
-10.97
-1.97
-25.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
91.7
-60.55
-88.18
-71.68
Op profit growth
-15.91
-87.46
-14.57
-130.76
EBIT growth
6.59
-63.09
-0.16
-310.3
Net profit growth
43.14
-70.98
-40.45
-2,445.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
8.17
10.05
6
5.29
2.76
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.17
10.05
6
5.29
2.76
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.73
0.97
16.23
0.34
6.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Jugal Shah
Executive Director
Jugal Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nidhi Busa
Independent Non Exe. Director
Milin Ramani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dipen Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Divya Padhiyar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Doshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd
Summary
Tree House Education & Accessories Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on July 10, 2006 under the name of Tree House Education & Accessories Private Limited. Thereafter, Company became a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company on December 22, 2010 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company provides education and related services including leasing of education infrastructure. In its pre-schools business, the company has gone through a change in its overall business model from self operated centres to franchisee centres in FY 2016-17. The pre-schools are operated under the brand names of Tree House, Brainwork and Global Champs. Its pre-schools serve students, primarily in the age group of 1.5 to 6 years. Its pre-schools offer standardized services and teaching methodologies. It offers playgroup, nursery, junior kindergarten and senior kindergarten courses. The company provides continuous training to all its pre-school teachers on teaching methodologies and early child care, to keep abreast with the changes in teaching methods and student needs. The companys pre-school network is largely concentrated in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. The Company also provides a wide variety of educational services to K-12 schools which include designing curriculum and providing teaching aids, supplying methods for imparting education, organizing extra-
The Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd is ₹71.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd is 0 and 0.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd is ₹15.09 and ₹34.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.10%, 3 Years at 15.21%, 1 Year at -23.36%, 6 Month at -36.99%, 3 Month at -1.34% and 1 Month at 1.32%.
