Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd Share Price

16.9
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High16.98
  • 52 Wk High34.65
  • Prev. Close16.9
  • Day's Low16.9
  • 52 Wk Low 15.09
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)71.51
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

0

Prev. Close

16.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

16.98

Day's Low

16.9

52 Week's High

34.65

52 Week's Low

15.09

Book Value

49.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

71.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.53%

Non-Promoter- 12.89%

Institutions: 12.88%

Non-Institutions: 66.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.31

42.31

42.31

42.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

162.59

166.33

210.99

240.8

Net Worth

204.9

208.64

253.3

283.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.29

2.76

6.99

59.26

yoy growth (%)

91.7

-60.55

-88.18

-71.68

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.29

-1.11

-1.17

-13.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-31.6

-28.69

-71.97

-77.31

Depreciation

-24.65

-29.1

-52.59

-49.92

Tax paid

0.12

0.54

10.08

2.31

Working capital

-0.89

-10.97

-1.97

-25.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

91.7

-60.55

-88.18

-71.68

Op profit growth

-15.91

-87.46

-14.57

-130.76

EBIT growth

6.59

-63.09

-0.16

-310.3

Net profit growth

43.14

-70.98

-40.45

-2,445.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

8.17

10.05

6

5.29

2.76

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.17

10.05

6

5.29

2.76

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.73

0.97

16.23

0.34

6.76

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Jugal Shah

Executive Director

Jugal Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nidhi Busa

Independent Non Exe. Director

Milin Ramani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dipen Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Divya Padhiyar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd

Summary

Tree House Education & Accessories Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on July 10, 2006 under the name of Tree House Education & Accessories Private Limited. Thereafter, Company became a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company on December 22, 2010 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company provides education and related services including leasing of education infrastructure. In its pre-schools business, the company has gone through a change in its overall business model from self operated centres to franchisee centres in FY 2016-17. The pre-schools are operated under the brand names of Tree House, Brainwork and Global Champs. Its pre-schools serve students, primarily in the age group of 1.5 to 6 years. Its pre-schools offer standardized services and teaching methodologies. It offers playgroup, nursery, junior kindergarten and senior kindergarten courses. The company provides continuous training to all its pre-school teachers on teaching methodologies and early child care, to keep abreast with the changes in teaching methods and student needs. The companys pre-school network is largely concentrated in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. The Company also provides a wide variety of educational services to K-12 schools which include designing curriculum and providing teaching aids, supplying methods for imparting education, organizing extra-
Company FAQs

What is the Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd share price today?

The Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd is ₹71.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd is 0 and 0.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd is ₹15.09 and ₹34.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd?

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.10%, 3 Years at 15.21%, 1 Year at -23.36%, 6 Month at -36.99%, 3 Month at -1.34% and 1 Month at 1.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.54 %
Institutions - 12.88 %
Public - 66.58 %

