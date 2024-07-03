Summary

Tree House Education & Accessories Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company on July 10, 2006 under the name of Tree House Education & Accessories Private Limited. Thereafter, Company became a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to the Company on December 22, 2010 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company provides education and related services including leasing of education infrastructure. In its pre-schools business, the company has gone through a change in its overall business model from self operated centres to franchisee centres in FY 2016-17. The pre-schools are operated under the brand names of Tree House, Brainwork and Global Champs. Its pre-schools serve students, primarily in the age group of 1.5 to 6 years. Its pre-schools offer standardized services and teaching methodologies. It offers playgroup, nursery, junior kindergarten and senior kindergarten courses. The company provides continuous training to all its pre-school teachers on teaching methodologies and early child care, to keep abreast with the changes in teaching methods and student needs. The companys pre-school network is largely concentrated in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. The Company also provides a wide variety of educational services to K-12 schools which include designing curriculum and providing teaching aids, supplying methods for imparting education, organizing extra-

