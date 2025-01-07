Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.29
2.76
6.99
59.26
yoy growth (%)
91.7
-60.55
-88.18
-71.68
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1.29
-1.11
-1.17
-13.04
As % of sales
24.52
40.31
16.79
22.01
Other costs
-5.82
-3.82
-23.22
-66.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
110.13
138.69
331.74
112.34
Operating profit
-1.83
-2.18
-17.39
-20.36
OPM
-34.65
-79.01
-248.53
-34.36
Depreciation
-24.65
-29.1
-52.59
-49.92
Interest expense
-5.46
-4.16
-5.52
-10.74
Other income
0.34
6.75
3.54
3.72
Profit before tax
-31.6
-28.69
-71.97
-77.31
Taxes
0.12
0.54
10.08
2.31
Tax rate
-0.4
-1.9
-14.01
-2.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-31.47
-28.14
-61.89
-74.99
Exceptional items
-8.81
0
-35.13
-87.94
Net profit
-40.29
-28.14
-97.02
-162.94
yoy growth (%)
43.14
-70.98
-40.45
-2,445.66
NPM
-761.34
-1,019.6
-1,386.12
-274.93
