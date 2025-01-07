iifl-logo-icon 1
Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.56
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.29

2.76

6.99

59.26

yoy growth (%)

91.7

-60.55

-88.18

-71.68

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1.29

-1.11

-1.17

-13.04

As % of sales

24.52

40.31

16.79

22.01

Other costs

-5.82

-3.82

-23.22

-66.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

110.13

138.69

331.74

112.34

Operating profit

-1.83

-2.18

-17.39

-20.36

OPM

-34.65

-79.01

-248.53

-34.36

Depreciation

-24.65

-29.1

-52.59

-49.92

Interest expense

-5.46

-4.16

-5.52

-10.74

Other income

0.34

6.75

3.54

3.72

Profit before tax

-31.6

-28.69

-71.97

-77.31

Taxes

0.12

0.54

10.08

2.31

Tax rate

-0.4

-1.9

-14.01

-2.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-31.47

-28.14

-61.89

-74.99

Exceptional items

-8.81

0

-35.13

-87.94

Net profit

-40.29

-28.14

-97.02

-162.94

yoy growth (%)

43.14

-70.98

-40.45

-2,445.66

NPM

-761.34

-1,019.6

-1,386.12

-274.93

