Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
245.45
|83.84
|1,753.51
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
361.45
|18.73
|667.86
|11.33
|0.27
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
117.44
|78.14
|625.65
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
67.67
|11.79
|346.79
|10.46
|2.94
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
240
|94.53
|146.54
|1.53
|0.41
|11.01
|35.01
