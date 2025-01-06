iifl-logo-icon 1
Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.9
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd

Tree House Edu. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-31.6

-28.69

-71.97

-77.31

Depreciation

-24.65

-29.1

-52.59

-49.92

Tax paid

0.12

0.54

10.08

2.31

Working capital

-0.89

-10.97

-1.97

-25.33

Other operating items

Operating

-57.03

-68.22

-116.46

-150.24

Capital expenditure

3.31

-46.84

-53.5

-19.83

Free cash flow

-53.72

-115.06

-169.96

-170.07

Equity raised

559.16

654.44

896.06

1,226.87

Investing

0

-1

-0.6

-92.58

Financing

5.45

-42.41

11.81

-22.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

510.89

495.97

737.31

942.03

