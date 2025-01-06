Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-31.6
-28.69
-71.97
-77.31
Depreciation
-24.65
-29.1
-52.59
-49.92
Tax paid
0.12
0.54
10.08
2.31
Working capital
-0.89
-10.97
-1.97
-25.33
Other operating items
Operating
-57.03
-68.22
-116.46
-150.24
Capital expenditure
3.31
-46.84
-53.5
-19.83
Free cash flow
-53.72
-115.06
-169.96
-170.07
Equity raised
559.16
654.44
896.06
1,226.87
Investing
0
-1
-0.6
-92.58
Financing
5.45
-42.41
11.81
-22.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
510.89
495.97
737.31
942.03
