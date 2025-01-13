Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.31
42.31
42.31
42.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
162.59
166.33
210.99
240.8
Net Worth
204.9
208.64
253.3
283.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0.33
19.87
33.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.72
8.72
10.48
10.48
Total Liabilities
213.64
217.69
283.65
326.99
Fixed Assets
14.82
15.93
79.13
133.84
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.36
9.38
9.38
9.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.41
26.2
20.53
21.31
Networking Capital
167.05
165.33
174.59
162.24
Inventories
0.01
0
0.46
0.68
Inventory Days
46.89
Sundry Debtors
18.85
18.94
25.08
19.62
Debtor Days
1,353.08
Other Current Assets
152.77
154.47
158.68
156.5
Sundry Creditors
-0.62
-1.48
-4.92
-7.56
Creditor Days
521.37
Other Current Liabilities
-3.96
-6.6
-4.71
-7
Cash
0
0.85
0.01
0.22
Total Assets
213.64
217.69
283.64
326.99
