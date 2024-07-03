Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
6.23
4.85
4.44
1.62
2.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.23
4.85
4.44
1.62
2.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.41
0.71
0.27
0.01
8.5
Total Income
6.64
5.56
4.71
1.63
10.72
Total Expenditure
5.68
6.17
19.98
2.66
3.23
PBIDT
0.96
-0.61
-15.27
-1.03
7.49
Interest
0
6.3
4.65
3.95
3.27
PBDT
0.96
-6.91
-19.92
-4.98
4.22
Depreciation
0.6
38.53
16.62
18.67
21.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.89
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.53
-45.44
-36.54
-23.65
-17.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.53
-45.44
-36.54
-23.65
-17.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-0.02
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.53
-45.44
-36.54
-23.65
-17.57
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.6
-10.74
-8.64
-5.59
-4.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
42.31
42.31
42.31
42.31
42.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.4
-12.57
-343.91
-63.58
337.38
PBDTM(%)
15.4
-142.47
-448.64
-307.4
190.09
PATM(%)
-40.6
-936.9
-822.97
-1,459.87
-792.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.