Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd Nine Monthly Results

16.56
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

6.23

4.85

4.44

1.62

2.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.23

4.85

4.44

1.62

2.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.41

0.71

0.27

0.01

8.5

Total Income

6.64

5.56

4.71

1.63

10.72

Total Expenditure

5.68

6.17

19.98

2.66

3.23

PBIDT

0.96

-0.61

-15.27

-1.03

7.49

Interest

0

6.3

4.65

3.95

3.27

PBDT

0.96

-6.91

-19.92

-4.98

4.22

Depreciation

0.6

38.53

16.62

18.67

21.81

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.89

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.53

-45.44

-36.54

-23.65

-17.59

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.53

-45.44

-36.54

-23.65

-17.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-0.02

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.53

-45.44

-36.54

-23.65

-17.57

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.6

-10.74

-8.64

-5.59

-4.16

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

42.31

42.31

42.31

42.31

42.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.4

-12.57

-343.91

-63.58

337.38

PBDTM(%)

15.4

-142.47

-448.64

-307.4

190.09

PATM(%)

-40.6

-936.9

-822.97

-1,459.87

-792.34

