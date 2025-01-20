Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
91.7
-24.57
-47.7
-88.18
Op profit growth
-15.91
246.99
-96.38
-14.57
EBIT growth
6.59
-23.38
-51.82
-0.16
Net profit growth
43.13
-26.05
-60.84
-40.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-34.65
-79.01
-17.17
-248.53
EBIT margin
-493.99
-888.4
-874.61
-949.36
Net profit margin
-761.45
-1,019.8
-1,040.31
-1,389.3
RoCE
-7.65
-6.31
-7.07
-12.66
RoNW
-3.3
-2.08
-2.56
-5.5
RoA
-2.95
-1.81
-2.1
-4.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-9.52
-6.65
-9
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-15.35
-13.53
-16.66
-35.41
Book value per share
67.7
76.51
83.17
92.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.74
-0.49
-0.59
0
P/CEPS
-0.46
-0.24
-0.32
-0.25
P/B
0.1
0.04
0.06
0.09
EV/EBIDTA
-42.38
9.29
204.77
-8.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.4
-1.9
-0.19
-14.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,378.26
2,613.7
2,311
1,475.97
Inventory days
43.44
122.95
133.12
109.5
Creditor days
-374.37
-556.47
-850.6
-250.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4.78
5.88
6.26
12.02
Net debt / equity
0.11
0.08
0.18
0.2
Net debt / op. profit
-18.08
-13.08
-105.98
-4.55
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-24.52
-40.31
-25.08
-16.79
Other costs
-110.13
-138.69
-92.08
-331.74
