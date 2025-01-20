iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd Key Ratios

16.97
(4.95%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:23:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

91.7

-24.57

-47.7

-88.18

Op profit growth

-15.91

246.99

-96.38

-14.57

EBIT growth

6.59

-23.38

-51.82

-0.16

Net profit growth

43.13

-26.05

-60.84

-40.38

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-34.65

-79.01

-17.17

-248.53

EBIT margin

-493.99

-888.4

-874.61

-949.36

Net profit margin

-761.45

-1,019.8

-1,040.31

-1,389.3

RoCE

-7.65

-6.31

-7.07

-12.66

RoNW

-3.3

-2.08

-2.56

-5.5

RoA

-2.95

-1.81

-2.1

-4.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-9.52

-6.65

-9

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-15.35

-13.53

-16.66

-35.41

Book value per share

67.7

76.51

83.17

92.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.74

-0.49

-0.59

0

P/CEPS

-0.46

-0.24

-0.32

-0.25

P/B

0.1

0.04

0.06

0.09

EV/EBIDTA

-42.38

9.29

204.77

-8.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.4

-1.9

-0.19

-14.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,378.26

2,613.7

2,311

1,475.97

Inventory days

43.44

122.95

133.12

109.5

Creditor days

-374.37

-556.47

-850.6

-250.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

4.78

5.88

6.26

12.02

Net debt / equity

0.11

0.08

0.18

0.2

Net debt / op. profit

-18.08

-13.08

-105.98

-4.55

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-24.52

-40.31

-25.08

-16.79

Other costs

-110.13

-138.69

-92.08

-331.74

Tree House Edu. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.