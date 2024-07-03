Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.09
2.18
1.94
2.19
2.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.09
2.18
1.94
2.19
2.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.07
0.32
0
0
Total Income
2.09
2.25
2.26
2.19
2.09
Total Expenditure
1.73
1.51
2.33
1.95
1.78
PBIDT
0.36
0.74
-0.07
0.24
0.31
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.36
0.74
-0.07
0.24
0.31
Depreciation
0.17
0.17
0.18
0.18
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.89
0.92
1
0.89
1
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.7
-0.35
-1.25
-0.83
-0.87
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.7
-0.35
-1.25
-0.83
-0.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.09
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.7
-0.35
-1.34
-0.83
-0.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.16
-0.08
-0.29
-0.2
-0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
42.31
42.31
42.31
42.31
42.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
17.22
33.94
-3.6
10.95
14.83
PBDTM(%)
17.22
33.94
-3.6
10.95
14.83
PATM(%)
-33.49
-16.05
-64.43
-37.89
-41.62

