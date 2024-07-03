iifl-logo-icon 1
Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd Quarterly Results

16.56
(-2.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:16:14 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.09

2.18

1.94

2.19

2.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.09

2.18

1.94

2.19

2.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.07

0.32

0

0

Total Income

2.09

2.25

2.26

2.19

2.09

Total Expenditure

1.73

1.51

2.33

1.95

1.78

PBIDT

0.36

0.74

-0.07

0.24

0.31

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.36

0.74

-0.07

0.24

0.31

Depreciation

0.17

0.17

0.18

0.18

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.89

0.92

1

0.89

1

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.7

-0.35

-1.25

-0.83

-0.87

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.7

-0.35

-1.25

-0.83

-0.87

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.09

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.7

-0.35

-1.34

-0.83

-0.87

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.16

-0.08

-0.29

-0.2

-0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

42.31

42.31

42.31

42.31

42.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

17.22

33.94

-3.6

10.95

14.83

PBDTM(%)

17.22

33.94

-3.6

10.95

14.83

PATM(%)

-33.49

-16.05

-64.43

-37.89

-41.62

