THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

TREE HOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Indian AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of TREEHOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements to give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind As financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder including the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncements issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and pronouncements require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view, in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Basis of Forming an Opinion

1. We draw your attention that Assets classified as "Assets for Sale/Dispose off", which are lying in various closed centres have been depreciated up to 98% of the original cost as management is of the opinion that no further benefits are expected as the useful life of the assets are considered as NIL (Ind AS 16).

2. The Company has Impaired assets worth Rs.1,91,09,587/- consisting of Good will of Brain Works and MT Educare amounting to Rs.21,33,894/- and Business Commercial Rights of BVM Samiti amounting to Rs.81,75,693/-. The Company has also Impaired Deposit given for centre at Barfiwala Marg of Rs.30,00,000/- and Deposit given to Holy Trust of Rs.58,00,000/-.

3. Confirmation letters have been sent by the Company to sundry creditors and debtors and parties to whom loans & advances, deposits have been granted for confirming the balances lying in their ledger accounts in books of the Company. The balances under these heads have been shown as per books of accounts and are subject to confirmation, reconciliation and adjustment, if any.

4. During the year ended 31.03.2023, the company had repaid its bank loan and the interest thereon charged by HDFC bank. The additional amount of Rs.5,54,86,635/- charged by the bank on OTS settlement has been debited to profit and loss account under interest charges during the year ended 31.03.2023.

5. During the year ended 31 March 2023, the company had sold its school property at Vadodara, Gujarat. The loss on sale of the property of Rs.67648958/- is debited to "other expenses" in profit and loss account.

6. Mr. Rajesh Bhatia & Anr. (Promoters of the Company) filed an appeal before Securities Appellate Tribunal ("SAT") against an Order No WTM/SM/IVD-ID-1/28/2021-22 dated May, 24, 2021 received from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the provisions of sections 11(1), 11(4), 11B(1), 11B(2) and 11(4A) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992. Accordingly, the SAT vide its order dated August 30, 2021 directed the promoters of the Company to deposit a sum of Rs.15 lakhs as security deposit with respondent i.e. Securities and Exchange Board of India, the said amount was deposited on time as per the order. Further the matter is awaiting hearing.

7. The Company has received summons on 18th Day of November, 2021, 13th December, 2021 also 23rd Day of December, 2021 and 11th Day of February, 2022 from Securities and Exchange Board of India("SEBI") for production of documents before the Investigating Authority(‘IA) under Section 11(2), 11C(2), (3) and (5) of the Securities And Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 regarding the preparation of financial statements of the Company in a manner detrimental to the investors or the securities market and any intermediary or any person associated with the Securities market under the provision of the SEBI Act, 1992, Securities Contracts (Regulations) Act, 1956 and other provisions as specified in Section 24 of the Companies Act, 2013 or the Rules or Regulations made or directions issued by SEBI thereunder. As informed to us, the Company has duly produced necessary documents and sent/shared necessary replies to SEBI and the matter is closed without any adverse remark as it pertains to the forensic audit conducted by SEBI for which closure letter is issued.

8. The Company has received reminder letter from National Stock Exchange of India ("NSE") vide letter No. NSE/SOP/RBF/0151 dated October 25, 2021 for freezing of Promoters Holding for the non- payment of fine of Rs.9,02,700/- (Rupees Nine Lakhs Two Thousand Seven Hundred) for the Non-Compliance of Regulation 17(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. As informed to us, The Company filed appeal with Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against National Stock Exchange of India ("NSE"), whereby the appeal was allowed and Company won the matter against National Stock Exchange of India ("NSE").

9. There was an ongoing arbitration matter between the Company and Janodhar Sikhshan Prasarak Mandal and others ("Respondents") in which the company has received order in its favour on January 11, 2021 wherein the company shall receive compensation from the Respondents. The company continues to pursue legal options for recovery of proceeds as per the order.

10. Forensic Audit of the Company for the period from F.Y. 2011-12 to 2017-18 is underway. The Company is defending/pursuing legal cases on various forums against itself and its past directors.

11. It is worthwhile to mention that Corporate Governance and legal compliances have always been the topmost priority of the Company and Company ensures that all available information about the impact of these events on the company and its operations is communicated in a timely and cogent manner to its investors and stakeholders.

12. The company has received a letter dated 20.04.2023 from the Educational Trust Vidya Bharti Samiti, showing the dissatisfaction of service provided to them for which the company in accordance with the Service Agreement dated 01.04.2012, Addendum dated 6.11. 2012, and agreement dated 1.04.2013 with Vidya Bharti Samiti trust, has invoked the arbitration clause contained in the agreement vide letter dt. 16th May 2023, to adjudicate upon the disputes and differences which have arisen between the company and the trust.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the standalone state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023 and its loss (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of section 143(11) of the Act ("The Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give inthe Annexure B statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss(including other comprehensive income) and the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys financial controls over financial reporting.

f) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. There arepending litigations and suits filed against the company and its past directors which may impact its financial position. The Company has not disclosed the impact of such pending litigations.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Company has transferred Rs. 17,009/-lying as unpaid dividend pertaining to the year 2015to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year ended March 31, 2023.

Rakesh Soni & Company Chartered Accountants F.R.N. 114625W CA R. K. Soni Partner M. No. 047151 UDIN: 23047151BGYGBL8983 Date :18/05/2023 Place : Mumbai

Annexure"A"to Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of "TREE HOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES LIMITED"

Referred to in paragraph 2(e) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of TreeHouse Education & Accessories Limited on the Standalone Ind AS financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2023.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of "TREEHOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES LIMITED" ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the"GuidanceNote") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Notes") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit and evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

Because of the matter described in Disclaimer of opinion paragraph below, we were not able to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertains to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provides reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company and

(3) provides reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projection of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Disclaimer of Opinion

According to information and explanation given to us, and based on our audit the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting in the current financial year to cover the essential components of Internal controls stated in Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial controls over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI are not commensurate to the size of the Company.

The Internal Audit carried out by an independent firm on areas required to be covered as per the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting reports that the internal controls operating in the company are not commensurate to the size of the Company.

We have considered the disclaimer report above in determining the nature, timing and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of standalone financial statements of the company, and the disclaimer does not affect our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the company.

Rakesh Soni & Company Chartered Accountants F.R.N. 114625W CA R. K. Soni Partner M. No. 047151 UDIN: 23047151BGYGBL8983 Date: 18/05/2023 Place: Mumbai

Annexure "B" to Independent Auditors Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of "TREEHOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES LIMITED"

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report and Other Legal Regulatory Requirements" of Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of TreeHouse Education & Accessories Limited on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2023.

i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. The management has identified the fixed assets consisting of furniture & fixtures and leasehold improvements into those lying at closed centres, franchise centres and own centres.

ii. As explained to us by the management it is known that the company has carried out a phased programme of verification of fixed assets consisting of furniture & fixtures, leasehold improvements and teaching aids & equipment located at franchise centres and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. It is further explained by the management that the fixed assets consisting of furniture & fixtures and leasehold improvements lying at the centres closed during F.Y. 2015-16 & 2016-17 could not be physically verified as the company did not have access to those centres.

iii. The Assets classified as "Assets for Sale/Dispose off", which are lying in various closed centres have been depreciated up to 98% of the original cost as management is of the opinion that no further benefits are expected as the useful life of the assets are considered as NIL (Ind AS 16).

iv. The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of stocks as compared to book records.

v. The Company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties, during the year covered in the register maintained u/s 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made and guarantees and securities provided by it.

vii. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable.

viii. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not however made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

ix. As per records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is not regular in depositing in undisputed applicable statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income-tax, MVAT/CST, GST and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities though there has been a delay in few cases. As on 31st March, 2023 following are the amounts in arrears for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable:

Sr No Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Unpaid Liabilities > 6 months 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 2,10,95,249/- 2 The Employees Provident Funds And Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. PF 24,58,860/- 3 Profession Tax Act under respective states Profession Tax 1,85,495/- TOTAL 2,37,39,604/-

I. The details of disputed income tax, sales tax, service tax, goods and service tax, custom duty, excise duty and cess are as under:

Nature of dues Assessment Year Amount in Rsvolved Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax AY 2014-15 7,24,75,490 IT Appeals Income Tax AY 2015-16 13,70,01,560 IT Appeals Income Tax AY 2016-17 3,29,45,800 IT Appeals Income Tax AY 2017-18 9,11,34,060 IT Appeals Total Rs. 33,35,56,910

xi. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has repaid defaulted borrowings loans or borrowings to financial Institutions, banks or government during the year. The Company did not have any outstanding debentures at the balance sheet date.

xii. According to the information and explanation given to us the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer including debt instruments during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the company has applied the term loans for the purposes for which they were obtained.

xiii. During the course of examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

xiv. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it the provisions of Clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xv. In view of the losses, managerial remuneration has been paid in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

xvi. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management no such transactions as specified in section 177 and 188 of the Act have been entered by the company during the year.

Hence the provisions of Clause 3(xiii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Hence the provisions of Clause 3(xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xviii. The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him as specified in section 192 of the Act. Hence the provisions of Clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence the provisions of Clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Rakesh Soni & Company Chartered Accountants F.R.N. 114625W CA R. K. Soni Partner M. No. 047151 UDIN: 23047151BGYGBL8983 Date: 18/05/2023 Place: Mumbai.

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TREE HOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES LIMITED

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone annual financial results of Tree House Education & Accessories Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") for the year ended 31st March 2023, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, aforesaid standalone annual financial results:

a. are presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations in this regard; and

b. give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information for the year ended 31st March 2023.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone annual financial results.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Annual Financial Results

These standalone annual financial results have been prepared on the basis of the annual financial statements.

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these standalone annual financial results that give a true and fair view of the net loss and other comprehensive income and other financial information in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India and in compliance with Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone annual financial results that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone annual financial results, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Annual Financial Results

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone annual financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone annual financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone annual financial results, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of standalone financial statements on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the standalone annual financial results made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone annual financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone annual financial results, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone annual financial results represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter(s)

The standalone annual financial results include the results for the quarter ended 31st March 2023 being the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of full financial year and the published unaudited year to date figures upto third quarter of the current financial year which were subject to limited review by us.