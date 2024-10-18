Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

TREE HOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 18th October 2024 at 04 p.m. at its registered office address Mumbai. Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statements and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

TREE HOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on July 19, 2024 along with Financials 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 24 Apr 2024