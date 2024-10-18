|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|9 Oct 2024
|TREE HOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 18th October 2024 at 04 p.m. at its registered office address Mumbai. Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statements and Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|TREE HOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held on July 19, 2024 along with Financials 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|TREE HOUSE EDUCATION & ACCESSORIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 03rd May 2024 at 04 p.m. at its registered office address Mumbai inter alia to consider and approve: 1. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results and Statements of the Company for the quarter (Q4) and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting along with Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Statements for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 respectively along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statements and Report of Auditors thereon issued by M/s. Rakesh Soni & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.05.2024)
