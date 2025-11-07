No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
187.37
74.56
6
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,047.53
20.59
98.69
6.93
Net Worth
-860.16
95.15
104.69
6.94
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
2,886.64
1,940.71
744.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,886.64
1,940.71
744.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
152.45
145.86
28.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Crizac Ltd
CRIZAC
303.5
|48.87
|5,310.72
|45.93
|0
|69.48
|30.24
Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd
SCILAL
48.39
|0
|2,254
|4.19
|1.14
|6.13
|64.28
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
231.15
|0
|2,212.84
|1.2
|0
|9.1
|127.05
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
110
|282.05
|1,771
|2.6
|0
|5.75
|4.67
Lucent Industries Ltd
1,077.05
|0
|1,615.58
|1.29
|0
|4.63
|10.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No.B-8 Tower A 101-119 Noida-1,
Sector-62 Gautam Buddha Nagar,
Uttar Pradesh - 201309
Tel: +91 92899 26531
Website: http://www.pw.live
Email: investorsrelation@pw.live
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
