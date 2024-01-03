Physicswallah Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Crizac Ltd
CRIZAC
303.5
|48.87
|5,310.72
|45.93
|0
|69.48
|30.24
Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets Ltd
SCILAL
48.39
|0
|2,254
|4.19
|1.14
|6.13
|64.28
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
231.15
|0
|2,212.84
|1.2
|0
|9.1
|127.05
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
110
|282.05
|1,771
|2.6
|0
|5.75
|4.67
Lucent Industries Ltd
1,077.05
|0
|1,615.58
|1.29
|0
|4.63
|10.08
No Record Found
