Physicswallah Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

187.37

74.56

6

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,047.53

20.59

98.69

6.93

Net Worth

-860.16

95.15

104.69

6.94

Minority Interest

Debt

1,681.68

955.77

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

821.52

1,050.92

104.69

6.95

Fixed Assets

935.14

590.36

18.85

0.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

515.79

493.78

37.87

3.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

78.32

19.15

0.02

0

Networking Capital

-761.34

-538.27

7.85

-37.53

Inventories

47.79

21.34

5.21

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

16.81

5.8

0.13

1.47

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

715.33

235.75

68.48

2.09

Sundry Creditors

-90.13

-41.41

-1.15

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1,451.14

-759.75

-64.82

-41.08

Cash

53.6

485.88

40.09

40.72

Total Assets

821.5

1,050.9

104.68

6.95

