SectorEducation
Open₹4.67
Prev. Close₹4.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.99
Day's High₹4.75
Day's Low₹4.35
52 Week's High₹7.51
52 Week's Low₹2.16
Book Value₹0.47
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)68.82
P/E232
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.76
8.18
7.74
7.33
Preference Capital
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
Reserves
-8.52
-8.13
-8.19
-9.47
Net Worth
0.33
0.13
-0.35
-2.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.17
0.12
0.05
0.08
yoy growth (%)
40.81
126.9
-37.5
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.07
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.06
-0.34
-0.11
-0.15
Depreciation
-7.1
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
-0.05
0.68
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.81
126.9
-37.5
0
Op profit growth
539.25
719.03
-35.89
-35.98
EBIT growth
1,044.35
565.47
-54.13
-41.03
Net profit growth
1,085.47
210.83
-30.11
-28.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
242.98
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.35
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
CL Educate Ltd
CLEDUCATE
116.21
|78.31
|627
|2.13
|0
|85.54
|50.45
Global Education Ltd
GLOBAL
79.12
|13.69
|402.73
|10.46
|2.53
|23.39
|19.63
Arihant Academy Ltd
ARIHANTACA
247.35
|96.62
|149.78
|1.53
|0.4
|11.01
|35.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Padode
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jaiprakash Gangwani
Whole Time Director & CEO
Pranav Paddode
Non Executive Director
Kalpana Padode
Independent Director
Sameer Paddalwar
Independent Director
Atish Kumar Chattopadhyay
Whole Time Director & COO
Anurup Doshi
Independent Director
Prashant Goyal
Independent Director
Sridevi Putcha
Independent Director
Rakesh Mediratta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DSJ Keep Learning Ltd
Summary
DSJ Keep Learning Limited (formerly known DSJ Communications Limited) was established in 21st November, 1989. The Company operates in Education activities and their related products.The company is engaged in the business of communications -- journals, directories, using radio and TV -- mainly catering and dealing with stock market conditions. The certified circulation of its flagship magazine, The Dalal Street Journal, reached 101,484 per issue in 1994-95. It also publishes India Economic Update, a monthly magazine, from Dubai, targeted at NRIs. A new publication, E2, was launched for distribution to Citibank cardholders.The TV division is in the process of developing and marketing software to various channels including India TV. DSJ Radio has taken off with a regular evening news-and-views bulletin about daily stock market conditions.During 1994-95, the company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 140 to the Indian public and at Rs 165 to overseas corporate bodies. It has promoted DSJ Asia Communications, incorporated in Hong Kong, and has started publication activities to tap international readership.The company has made a reference to BIFR under Sick Industrial Companies Act, in November 1998 and is still under consideration of the BIFR.The Company changed the name from DSJ Communications Limited to DSJ Keep Learning Limited to reflect the new business activities of the Company in their main object clause and the fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to
Read More
The DSJ Keep Learning Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.42 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd is ₹68.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd is 232 and 10.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DSJ Keep Learning Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd is ₹2.16 and ₹7.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DSJ Keep Learning Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.37%, 3 Years at 66.58%, 1 Year at 29.80%, 6 Month at 51.51%, 3 Month at -35.56% and 1 Month at 4.14%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.