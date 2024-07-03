iifl-logo-icon 1
DSJ Keep Learning Ltd Share Price

4.42
(-2.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.67
  • Day's High4.75
  • 52 Wk High7.51
  • Prev. Close4.53
  • Day's Low4.35
  • 52 Wk Low 2.16
  • Turnover (lac)2.99
  • P/E232
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.47
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)68.82
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

4.67

Prev. Close

4.53

Turnover(Lac.)

2.99

Day's High

4.75

Day's Low

4.35

52 Week's High

7.51

52 Week's Low

2.16

Book Value

0.47

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

68.82

P/E

232

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd Corporate Action

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.79%

Institutions: 0.79%

Non-Institutions: 42.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.76

8.18

7.74

7.33

Preference Capital

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

Reserves

-8.52

-8.13

-8.19

-9.47

Net Worth

0.33

0.13

-0.35

-2.05

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.17

0.12

0.05

0.08

yoy growth (%)

40.81

126.9

-37.5

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.07

-0.02

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.06

-0.34

-0.11

-0.15

Depreciation

-7.1

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.05

-0.05

0.68

-0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.81

126.9

-37.5

0

Op profit growth

539.25

719.03

-35.89

-35.98

EBIT growth

1,044.35

565.47

-54.13

-41.03

Net profit growth

1,085.47

210.83

-30.11

-28.22

No Record Found

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

242.98

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.35

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

CL Educate Ltd

CLEDUCATE

116.21

78.316272.13085.5450.45

Global Education Ltd

GLOBAL

79.12

13.69402.7310.462.5323.3919.63

Arihant Academy Ltd

ARIHANTACA

247.35

96.62149.781.530.411.0135.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DSJ Keep Learning Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Padode

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jaiprakash Gangwani

Whole Time Director & CEO

Pranav Paddode

Non Executive Director

Kalpana Padode

Independent Director

Sameer Paddalwar

Independent Director

Atish Kumar Chattopadhyay

Whole Time Director & COO

Anurup Doshi

Independent Director

Prashant Goyal

Independent Director

Sridevi Putcha

Independent Director

Rakesh Mediratta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DSJ Keep Learning Ltd

Summary

Summary

DSJ Keep Learning Limited (formerly known DSJ Communications Limited) was established in 21st November, 1989. The Company operates in Education activities and their related products.The company is engaged in the business of communications -- journals, directories, using radio and TV -- mainly catering and dealing with stock market conditions. The certified circulation of its flagship magazine, The Dalal Street Journal, reached 101,484 per issue in 1994-95. It also publishes India Economic Update, a monthly magazine, from Dubai, targeted at NRIs. A new publication, E2, was launched for distribution to Citibank cardholders.The TV division is in the process of developing and marketing software to various channels including India TV. DSJ Radio has taken off with a regular evening news-and-views bulletin about daily stock market conditions.During 1994-95, the company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 140 to the Indian public and at Rs 165 to overseas corporate bodies. It has promoted DSJ Asia Communications, incorporated in Hong Kong, and has started publication activities to tap international readership.The company has made a reference to BIFR under Sick Industrial Companies Act, in November 1998 and is still under consideration of the BIFR.The Company changed the name from DSJ Communications Limited to DSJ Keep Learning Limited to reflect the new business activities of the Company in their main object clause and the fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to
Company FAQs

What is the DSJ Keep Learning Ltd share price today?

The DSJ Keep Learning Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4.42 today.

What is the Market Cap of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd is ₹68.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd is 232 and 10.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DSJ Keep Learning Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd is ₹2.16 and ₹7.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd?

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.37%, 3 Years at 66.58%, 1 Year at 29.80%, 6 Month at 51.51%, 3 Month at -35.56% and 1 Month at 4.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DSJ Keep Learning Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.91 %
Institutions - 0.80 %
Public - 42.29 %

