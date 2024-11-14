Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 10 Nov 2024

As the Company is not able to upload the announcement in the particular tab as there is a techinical issue hence we are uploading the same in the General announcement section. Board meeting Intimation for considering and approving unaudited financial results Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and other matters (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 26 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

DSJ Keep Learning Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company, as its meeting held today i.e. 14th June 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the allotment of 6,81,24,036 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ? 1.00/- each to eligible applicants at an issue price of ? 1.00/- per rights equity share (Allotment) and same is mentioned in the enclosed letter Read less.. The Company has inform the exchange regarding allotment of equity shares on rights basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

DSJ Keep Learning Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 5 May 2024

DSJ Keep Learning Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Various matters in connection with the Right Issue as disclosed in the attached letter. Board approved:- 1. 7 Rights Equity Share for every 9 Equity shares of the Company held by the eligible equity shareholders as on the record date (Eligible Equity Shareholders), with a right to renounce. 2. Issue price of Re 1/- fully paid-up Equity Share of face value of Re 1/- each issued at Par. 3. Full amount of Re 1/- Equity share is payable on application by the Eligible Shareholder/ Applicant. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024