DSJ Keep Learning Ltd Board Meeting

4.02
(4.69%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:29:42 AM

DSJ Keep Learn CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202410 Nov 2024
As the Company is not able to upload the announcement in the particular tab as there is a techinical issue hence we are uploading the same in the General announcement section. Board meeting Intimation for considering and approving unaudited financial results Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and other matters (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
DSJ Keep Learning Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company, as its meeting held today i.e. 14th June 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the allotment of 6,81,24,036 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ? 1.00/- each to eligible applicants at an issue price of ? 1.00/- per rights equity share (Allotment) and same is mentioned in the enclosed letter Read less.. The Company has inform the exchange regarding allotment of equity shares on rights basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
DSJ Keep Learning Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 20245 May 2024
DSJ Keep Learning Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Various matters in connection with the Right Issue as disclosed in the attached letter. Board approved:- 1. 7 Rights Equity Share for every 9 Equity shares of the Company held by the eligible equity shareholders as on the record date (Eligible Equity Shareholders), with a right to renounce. 2. Issue price of Re 1/- fully paid-up Equity Share of face value of Re 1/- each issued at Par. 3. Full amount of Re 1/- Equity share is payable on application by the Eligible Shareholder/ Applicant. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
DSJ Keep Learning Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 We are resubmitting the announcment under the general corporate announcement tab in stock exchanges under the signature of Mr. Sanjay Padode, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

