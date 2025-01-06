DSJ Keep Learning Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.06
-0.34
-0.11
-0.15
Depreciation
-7.1
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.05
-0.05
0.68
-0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-4.02
-0.39
0.56
-0.19
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-4.02
-0.39
0.56
-0.19
Equity raised
-10.78
-9.88
-9.45
-9.1
Investing
0.07
-0.14
-0.56
-0.04
Financing
3.65
3.14
3.1
2.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-11.09
-7.28
-6.35
-6.59
