iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.42
(-2.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DSJ Keep Learning Ltd

DSJ Keep Learn FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.06

-0.34

-0.11

-0.15

Depreciation

-7.1

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.05

-0.05

0.68

-0.04

Other operating items

Operating

-4.02

-0.39

0.56

-0.19

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-4.02

-0.39

0.56

-0.19

Equity raised

-10.78

-9.88

-9.45

-9.1

Investing

0.07

-0.14

-0.56

-0.04

Financing

3.65

3.14

3.1

2.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-11.09

-7.28

-6.35

-6.59

DSJ Keep Learn : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR DSJ Keep Learning Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.