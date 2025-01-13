DSJ Keep Learning Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.76
8.18
7.74
7.33
Preference Capital
0.09
0.09
0.09
0.09
Reserves
-8.52
-8.13
-8.19
-9.47
Net Worth
0.33
0.13
-0.35
-2.05
Minority Interest
Debt
3.16
2.9
3.16
2.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
3.49
3.05
2.8
0.12
Fixed Assets
2.13
1.17
0.72
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.16
0.15
0.23
0.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.08
0.29
0
Networking Capital
1.18
1.51
1.29
0
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.18
1.76
2.62
0.15
Debtor Days
311.53
Other Current Assets
1.02
1.13
0.66
0.02
Sundry Creditors
-0.49
-0.6
-0.91
-0.1
Creditor Days
207.69
Other Current Liabilities
-1.53
-0.78
-1.08
-0.07
Cash
0.02
0.13
0.28
0.01
Total Assets
3.5
3.04
2.81
0.13
