DSJ Keep Learning Ltd Balance Sheet

4
(-1.48%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:44:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.76

8.18

7.74

7.33

Preference Capital

0.09

0.09

0.09

0.09

Reserves

-8.52

-8.13

-8.19

-9.47

Net Worth

0.33

0.13

-0.35

-2.05

Minority Interest

Debt

3.16

2.9

3.16

2.17

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

3.49

3.05

2.8

0.12

Fixed Assets

2.13

1.17

0.72

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.16

0.15

0.23

0.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.08

0.29

0

Networking Capital

1.18

1.51

1.29

0

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.18

1.76

2.62

0.15

Debtor Days

311.53

Other Current Assets

1.02

1.13

0.66

0.02

Sundry Creditors

-0.49

-0.6

-0.91

-0.1

Creditor Days

207.69

Other Current Liabilities

-1.53

-0.78

-1.08

-0.07

Cash

0.02

0.13

0.28

0.01

Total Assets

3.5

3.04

2.81

0.13

