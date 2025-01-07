Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.17
0.12
0.05
0.08
yoy growth (%)
40.81
126.9
-37.5
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.19
-0.07
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
113.44
59.14
40.29
27.42
Other costs
-3.9
-0.66
-0.1
-0.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,224.41
533.81
196.27
205.73
Operating profit
-3.93
-0.61
-0.07
-0.11
OPM
-2,237.85
-492.96
-136.57
-133.16
Depreciation
-7.1
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.31
-0.01
-0.06
-0.05
Other income
0.17
0.28
0.02
0
Profit before tax
-4.06
-0.34
-0.11
-0.15
Taxes
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
0.26
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.07
-0.34
-0.11
-0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.07
-0.34
-0.11
-0.15
yoy growth (%)
1,085.47
210.83
-30.11
-28.22
NPM
-2,320.91
-275.69
-201.25
-179.98
