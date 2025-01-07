iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DSJ Keep Learning Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.54
(2.71%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DSJ Keep Learning Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.17

0.12

0.05

0.08

yoy growth (%)

40.81

126.9

-37.5

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.19

-0.07

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

113.44

59.14

40.29

27.42

Other costs

-3.9

-0.66

-0.1

-0.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,224.41

533.81

196.27

205.73

Operating profit

-3.93

-0.61

-0.07

-0.11

OPM

-2,237.85

-492.96

-136.57

-133.16

Depreciation

-7.1

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.31

-0.01

-0.06

-0.05

Other income

0.17

0.28

0.02

0

Profit before tax

-4.06

-0.34

-0.11

-0.15

Taxes

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax rate

0.26

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.07

-0.34

-0.11

-0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.07

-0.34

-0.11

-0.15

yoy growth (%)

1,085.47

210.83

-30.11

-28.22

NPM

-2,320.91

-275.69

-201.25

-179.98

DSJ Keep Learn : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR DSJ Keep Learning Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.