DSJ Keep Learning Ltd Summary

DSJ Keep Learning Limited (formerly known DSJ Communications Limited) was established in 21st November, 1989. The Company operates in Education activities and their related products.The company is engaged in the business of communications -- journals, directories, using radio and TV -- mainly catering and dealing with stock market conditions. The certified circulation of its flagship magazine, The Dalal Street Journal, reached 101,484 per issue in 1994-95. It also publishes India Economic Update, a monthly magazine, from Dubai, targeted at NRIs. A new publication, E2, was launched for distribution to Citibank cardholders.The TV division is in the process of developing and marketing software to various channels including India TV. DSJ Radio has taken off with a regular evening news-and-views bulletin about daily stock market conditions.During 1994-95, the company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 140 to the Indian public and at Rs 165 to overseas corporate bodies. It has promoted DSJ Asia Communications, incorporated in Hong Kong, and has started publication activities to tap international readership.The company has made a reference to BIFR under Sick Industrial Companies Act, in November 1998 and is still under consideration of the BIFR.The Company changed the name from DSJ Communications Limited to DSJ Keep Learning Limited to reflect the new business activities of the Company in their main object clause and the fresh certificate of incorporation consequent to change of name was obtained from the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra on 29th June, 2021.